A protest organized by public school students from Southern High School on Friday, garnered little support from the community.
The planned student protest was to be held at the Chief Kepuha Park in Hagåtña from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but only four island residents turned up for the event and none of them were SHS students.
Those who did show up indicated that they wanted to show support for the students voicing their concerns.
While it is not known why students didn’t show up, a social media post regarding the event indicated that students wanted to be heard regarding concerns with the closure of compulsory schools island-wide to in-person instruction.
GDOE public schools have been closed for a week and the suspension of in-person instruction by the governor's mandate is indefinite.
When GDOE learned of the protest, the department ensured that the community was aware that the event was not sanctioned by GDOE or SHS.
“We issued a press release just to inform everybody that this was not an official school sanctioned event or activity because there are many liabilities when associated schools host an event especially if it's out in public and off the school campus,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “We wanted to make sure that everyone knew it wasn’t a school event. We don’t want parents sending their kids or supporting their kids going to a place out in the community under the impression that its a school activity.”
Separate from that, Fernandez acknowledged that not everyone is happy with the school closures and they have the right to protest.
“As long as they can do that peacefully, and in a way that they choose to express their right to assemble and their right to free speech.”
On Thursday, Fernandez made it clear that shutting down the protest was not in their plans.
The day before the protest, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, also provided a special address to students, he shared the realities the island faces in the battle against COVID-19.
Two weeks into the school year the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration made the decision to suspend in-person instruction for students to keep them safe.
“This was a decision that no one wanted, but it was necessary to keep our kids safe, especially those who cannot be vaccinated. It was clear that with the spread in the community moving at such a rapid pace, the spread in schools would likewise increase, and we needed to prevent that,” Lt. Gov. Tenorio said.
The closures were not welcomed by all, in light of students having endured 18 months of distance learning, which has brought challenges to many students academically and emotionally.
On social media, some public school students expressed concern over whether the school closures and temporary switch to online learning would delay some high school seniors from graduating on time.
Tenorio said officials are working hard to help students catch up with time lost in the classroom.
“We are working with more than 50 community organizations and some of our best educators to launch more than 70 programs designed to help you catch up -- more online learning resources, more cultural and sports programs, and more opportunities for you to innovate are on the horizon,” he said.
Tenorio said the administration has the best interest of students in mind and that programs for socio-emotional wellness of students are being pushed.
“We have been pushing more resources into student’s social and emotional health - using technology, community organizations, and advocates to intervene against suicide, substance abuse, and physical abuse.”
He reminded students that the school closures are temporary and once the community is in a safer position they will evaluate the reopening of schools.
“Our children have been asked to endure so much over the last 18 months, and I am asking all of you to help stop the spread of the virus in whatever way you can so that they can go back to school as safely as possible as soon as possible,” Tenorio said.