A mixed martial arts fighter facing attempted murder charges is in plea negotiations with prosecutors.
Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez, 27, may not go to trial for charges related to hitting a man with a car earlier this year after his attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr. said in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday morning they are in the process of reaching a plea deal.
Following Alvarez's arrest in February, he pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.
In light of the ongoing negotiations, Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III said he would set new trial dates for sometime early next year.
According to Post files, Alvarez was placed on house arrest and has been electronically monitored, while also being supervised by three third-party custodians as he awaits trial.
Alvarez stands accused of hitting a man with his car following a fight inside a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon on Feb. 6.
The man put Alvarez in a headlock and repeatedly punched him, court documents state, and Alvarez was trying to get away from the man when Alvarez allegedly hit the man with his car.