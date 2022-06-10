Two men were charged with drug possession in separate traffic stops.
Keoki Junior Santos was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.
The 27-year-old Santos was the sole occupant of the car stopped by police on May 20, 2021. According to complaints filed at the Superior Court of Guam, Santos allegedly admitted to owning what's believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia found in his possession. He was released but agreed to meet with detectives, according to documents. Santos only met with detectives on May 26, 2021. Police found him June 8, 2022 and arrested him.
Tudela
Jesse Anthony Tudela, 41, was stopped by police on June 8 while driving a Lexus without a registration sticker, court documents state. He didn’t have a driver’s license and the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. A pat-down led to the discovery of two clear baggies with a substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Tudela was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.