At midnight Saturday officers assigned to the Central Precinct Command responded to a reported disturbance at the basketball court by Paseo in Hagåtña.
GPD’s preliminary reports note officers who arrived at the scene were told that a “fight occurred involving several individuals where gunshots were heard.”
Investigating officers later learned that the individuals responsible had fled. No injuries were reported to police officials during the course of the initial investigation.
This case investigation is ongoing and has been forwarded to GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division, said spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.
The Guam Police Department is aware of numerous videos depicting the incident circulating on social media. GPD is seeking further assistance from the community relative to this case investigation.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or video that shows the entire incident to call GPD at 671- 472-8911 or 671-475-8615-7.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers tip line at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.