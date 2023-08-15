Police investigate 'unconscious and unresponsive' woman found in Yigo

A 27-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive at a Yigo home on Monday evening.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Guam Police Department confirmed in a press release it launched an investigation into the injuries, which have yet to be detailed by the department.
At around 7 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was found "unconscious and unresponsive in a home along Wendy Lane, in Yigo," GPD's acting spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao stated.
"Preliminary reports indicated that the woman sustained multiple injuries to her head and was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment and care," according to GPD.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were then activated and launched an investigation.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the victim's car, a black 2017 Toyota Corolla was missing from her home, Tapao stated.
As the investigation is ongoing, detectives are seeking assistance from the community and if anyone has information that can aid investigators, they should call GPD Dispatchers at 671-472-8911 or 671-475-8615~7.