The Guam Police Department are searching for two men possibly involved in a double homicide investigation that was first reported last month in Yigo.
GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division are looking to question Donicio Angui, 43, and Toshy Salvador, 21, in relation to the death of two men found at Chalan Arendo in Yigo on July 22 as they are believed to be avoiding authorities.
Both men are also believed to be armed with a small black pistol and authorities ask you do not approach them if spotted.
They have also been seen driving old, white Toyota Corollas and frequent areas of Dededo that include, Swamp Road, Ysengsong Road and Pyramid Recycling in Harmon.
If you see them GPD is asking you to call 671-475-8615/16/17.
Investigation
On July 22, Dong Yi Wang, 43, and Ba-hung Dung Nguyen, 24, were found with gunshot wounds at a farm area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo and their deaths were classified as homicides, according to previous reports from GPD.
Authorities said a firearm was found at the scene.
Sources confirmed with The Guam Daily Post the ranch belongs to a Vietnamese farmer. The sources said two workers had gotten into an argument before they shot each other.