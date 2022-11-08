Roughly 50,000 island residents are able to cast their votes today, as the island's general election is held to choose the next governor and lieutenant governor, congressional delegate, attorney general, members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, Guam Education Board, and the 15 senators of the 37th Guam Legislature.
Before you hit the polls, which open islandwide at 7 a.m., there are a few things you should know.
There are 19 voting districts encompassing 67 precincts. Voters can cast their vote at the precinct that corresponds with their recorded address.
When you arrive at one of the 67 precincts, have a government-issued identification on hand, like a driver’s license, voter registration ID card, federally-issued card or school ID card. The IDs may be expired, as long as they were validly issued.
Your identity must be confirmed by precinct officials prior to proceeding to the polls. Your name will be announced and if not challenged by campaign poll watchers, the next stop is making your vote count.
"In the case of a person who is unable to sign the roster, a precinct official shall so note that fact on the roster, and two other precinct board members shall initial the entry. The person shall then be permitted to vote. Any person whose right to vote is denied by the precinct board may immediately appeal the decision to the (Guam Election) Commission and, if unsuccessful, to the Superior Court of Guam,” the Guam Election Commission's Election Manual states.
After reading and receiving verbal instructions from precinct officials, voters will get their ballot. Only one ballot per voter is given, although replacements can be requested if mistakes are made.
Once in the voting booth, you can’t leave the enclosed space until the ballot is certified and the voter deposits it in the appropriate ballot box.
Accessible voting is available with curbside voting options for residents with special needs like mobility constraints.
While homebound voting is available today, during the test election held by the GEC, chairperson Alice Taijeron noted there is a deadline to receive the service. The cut off time for homebound voting is 4 p.m.
"There’s no guarantee that the GEC will make it out,” said Taijeron, who added that one caregiver is allowed to vote with the homebound voter.
Absentee voting closed Nov. 5, while early voting closed with 7,994 voters serviced at the Westin Resort Guam and district satellite events in Malesso', Mangilao, and Dededo. GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Sunday told the commission that quite a few military personnel came out to vote.
That leaves about 50,000 registered voters who have yet to cast a ballot.
Voter turnout in the August primary election was roughly 23,000, only a fraction of the 58,152 then-registered voters, and the lowest turnout of a primary election since the GEC began maintaining records.
The low turnout for the primary has caused concern for others in the community.
“Sometimes I get a feeling when looking at the initial turnout from the primary, that there's a group of people that don't really care and it's important that they be made aware of what's going on. It's also important to have them understand that it's their right and not voting is giving up their right, right? So it's very important that we help them understand that,” said Guam Chamber of Commerce chairman Ed Untalan, during a chamber meeting two weeks ago.
Polling sites for the general election close at 8 p.m. today. The GEC will convene at 9 p.m. at the Election Tabulation Center where ballots will be counted throughout the evening.
Final, preliminary results are not expected until Wednesday.