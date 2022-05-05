The first Filipino municipal mayor in Guam, and creator of the "Buhay Pinoy Show" and the Philippine Independence Basketball Tournament, has died.
Prospero “Popoy” C. Zamora died May 3 in Cavite, Philippines, according to the Mayors’ Council of Guam.
He was 94 years old.
"We express our deepest condolences at the passing of a colleague of the Mayors’ Council of Guam," the Mayors' Council stated in a Wednesday press release.
Zamora was elected by the people of Dededo as, what was then called, assistant commissioner, in November 1972. He served the municipality from January 1973 to April 1976. He later became commissioner, the office now called mayor, of Dededo, upon the retirement of then-Commissioner Vicente S.A. Benavente and served in that position from April 1976 to January 1977.
“Our prayers go out to the family of Mr. Zamora. The impact of his dedication to Guam and service to his community will last for generations,” stated Speaker Therese Terlaje.
“Mr. Zamora graced our televisions as the host of "Buhay Pinoy" from 1976 – 2006 bringing us the latest coverage of cultural events, special appearances from visiting Filipino leaders and dignitaries, entertainers, and information for relief drives to help victims of several calamities in the Philippines. As a civic leader and one of Guam’s first ‘influencers’.”
PBS Guam General Manager Ina Marie V. Carillo said they too mourn the passing of the "Buhay Pinoy Show" host.
The show broadcasted on PBS Guam KGTF Channel 12 from 1976 to 2006. The show was also broadcast around the world on ABS-CBN and The Filipino Channel from 2005-2006.
“Popoy” worked with PBS Guam to produce his weekly show for over 30 years, Carillo stated.
“He hosted guests from across the region bringing Guam’s first culturally diverse program to life,” she said. “His content will live on here at PBS Guam and we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing.”
In addition to serving as the first mayor of Dededo, Zamora was also elected delegate to the Guam Constitutional Convention in 1977, Carillo said.
Among other notable works, Zamora founded and organized the Blood Exchange Center of Guam from 1976-1982, a nonprofit humanitarian project, which augmented the critical shortage of human blood supply and to address the continuing need of safe blood donors on Guam.
For his services to Filipinos on Guam, he received the Presidential Award for Outstanding Filipino Overseas from Philippines President Fidel Ramos in 1996, Carillo noted.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also sent condolences to Zamora's family, making note of his work to support the Filipino community in Guam and breaking ground in local politics.
“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of former Commissioner of Dededo Popoy Zamora, the first elected mayor from our island of Filipino descent and a true champion of community, who helped to foster the vibrant diversity our Filipino neighbors and friends have integrated into our island culture,” the governor said. “At a time when Filipino migrants were leaving the Philippines in search of a better life, Guam shone as a beacon of hope, and dutiful citizens such as Commissioner Zamora made their resettling a more comfortable reality. We send his family on Guam and in the Philippines our most heartfelt condolences.”
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Zamora's efforts, from hosting beauty pageants, basketball tournaments, and concerts, to veterans luncheons, cultural performances, disaster relief drives, and Philippine independence celebrations, were an illustration of his commitment to the Filipino community of Guam.
“His leadership in these special projects spanned over five decades, but he is perhaps best known islandwide as the voice behind the longtime Buhay Pinoy talk show on PBS, which he used as the bridge for communication between Filipinos on Guam and their homeland. It was through these many valuable contributions that he earned the Philippines’ Presidential Award for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas in 1996. Guam has truly lost a legend of our Filipino community, but his legacy will remain inspiring," Tenorio said.
(Daily Post Staff )