Port awarded $1.2M for Military Readiness Support Feasibility and In-Water Infrastructure Study

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced in a news release that a $1.2 million grant is being awarded to the Port Authority of Guam from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC). This award will fund the Port’s In-Water Infrastructure Feasibility Study of all cargo handling wharves and fuel piers, and develop the Port’s military readiness support feasibility study. It will also support the administration’s ongoing efforts to sustain and enhance the Port’s operational effectiveness, resiliency, and sustainability.
“This is one of the objectives during my recent trip to Washington, D.C., where I met with Mr. Patrick O’Brian and Gary Kuwabara from OLDCC to discuss this grant proposal, and we are pleased that OLDCC agreed to fund this critical plan,” said Leon Guerrero.
“OLDCC continues to support our efforts to ensure that the Port does not become a choke-point for all local and military cargo coming into our island, including the $8.5 billion in construction to complete Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and the additional $5 billion in military construction spending for the Defense of Guam anticipated through the fiscal year 2029.”
“Gov. Leon Guerrero and I, through our work with our federal and military partners, have been able to bridge the gap and strengthen the One Guam initiative between military and civilian infrastructure needs by leveraging military spending to build capacity within our island community,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.
“This plan is significant because, in addition to an in-water feasibility study for the Ports wharves, the Port will be able to use this plan to articulate the joint use of H-wharf for military deployment operations and to evaluate Area A (Fuel Storage Area) for increased fuel storage and delivery capacity consistent with its Indo-Pacific Strategy, Pacific Deterrence Initiative.”
The Port, in Adelup’s news release, is recognized for submitting a critical grant proposal and all its work to remain Port Strong.