A suruhanu who was acquitted of criminal sexual conduct charges in two separate trials was reinstated as a Port Authority of Guam police officer.
Frank "Ko" San Nicolas will be picking up where he left off as a Port police officer before he was accused and found not guilty of raping two women.
In 2020, San Nicolas was fired from his job at the Port after pre-trial conditions related to the criminal sexual conduct charges ordered him to be on house arrest and not possess any firearms.
San Nicolas subsequently appealed his termination with the Civil Service Commission and at a hearing earlier this week, his attorney Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr. said they were prepared to enter a resolution that would dismiss the appeal.
Resistance
On Thursday afternoon the Port Authority of Guam board held a meeting to vote on the reinstatement resolution, which would not only give San Nicolas back his old job, but also pay him $156,764.65 in back wages and about $40,000 in legal fees used for the adverse action appeal in the CSC case.
When the board met to vote on the resolution, however, there was some resistance to approving it without further justification for their decision.
"This weighs very heavily on many people in the community including myself and I want a little more assurance from the attorney general's office that this is the action we should take in writing," said board member Judith Guthertz.
Port General Manager Rory Respicio said that not only the attorney general's office, but also the Port's in-house legal counsel and the CSC approved of the resolution, and there was case law to support the terms of San Nicolas' reinstatement. Respicio added any further action could bring them to court, which he said reminded him of the "Port 7."
According to Post files, the Port 7 was a yearslong legal controversy involving a group of seven Port employees terminated in 2012 in connection with a workers' compensation claim.
The board, after a long discussion, agreed to attach San Nicolas' judgments of acquittal from the Superior Court of Guam to the resolution and voted unanimously to have him reinstated with back pay and legal fees.
"The goal is anyone who reads this resolution and reads the attached documents will come to the same conclusion as we have," Guthertz said.
'Presumption of innocence'
Arriola told The Guam Daily Post San Nicolas "was entitled to the presumption of innocence when he was charged and terminated by the Port."
"Now that he has been acquitted of all charges by two juries the Port must pay him all that he was entitled to receive and reinstate him. Just like every other person or employee who has been acquitted and was not given the presumption of innocence," Arriola said before referencing the Port 7.
"Indeed, the Port presumed he was guilty. They should learn from their continued mistakes of presuming employees guilty, same as the Port 7 — all reinstated with back pay and fees," Arriola added.