Portuguese men-of-war were seen washed up along Togcha Bay in Talo'fo'fo' on Sunday.
Scientists with the Guam Department of Agriculture Division of Fish and Wildlife said the man-of-war may still sting you even weeks after having washed ashore.
These marine creatures are often referred to as jellyfish, however, they are a species of siphonophore, a group of animals that are closely related to jellyfish, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
"A siphonophore is unusual in that it is comprised of a colony of specialized, genetically identical individuals called zooids — clones — with various forms and functions, all working together as one," the NOAA website states.
"Each of the four specialized parts of a man o’ war is responsible for a specific task, such as floating, capturing prey, feeding, and reproduction. Found mostly in tropical and subtropical seas, men o' war are propelled by winds and ocean currents alone, and sometimes float in legions of 1,000 or more!"
The creatures are said to resemble an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail. The man o’ war is recognized by its balloon-like float, which may be blue, violet, or pink and rises up to six inches above the waterline, according to the NOAA website.
"Lurking below the float are long strands of tentacles and polyps that grow to an average of 30 feet and may extend by as much as 100 feet. The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans. While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin," the NOAA website states.
Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post