Your friendly neighborhood postal service worker is ready to work double duty on May 14, delivering mail but also collecting non-perishable goods that residents want to donate to three local charities.
After a two-year pandemic-caused pause, the U.S. Postal Service and the National Association of Letter Carriers will again be collecting donations for their Stamp Out Hunger campaign. In Guam, those donations will help replenish food banks at the Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, and the Ministry for the Homeless, which was formerly the Kusinan Kåmalen Karidåt.
“These past two years we couldn’t do the collection because of COVID-19,” said Maria Ydil, an employee of the Postal Service and NALC Branch 4093 president.
“However, this year, there’s really a need for us to do it because of job loss caused by the pandemic … a lot of people are in need,” she said.
And that's on top of the everyday struggles that many families faced even before the pandemic, she said noting that some of those with jobs earn low wages and others have had their paychecks interrupted due to injuries, illness, age, domestic violence, or divorce.
Ydil added that in light of the struggles faced by so many who, even if they have found good-paying jobs, are still trying to catch up on bills and other obligations, she’s anticipating they might not get as many donations this year.
Capt. Kari Rudd of the Salvation Army, Guam Chapter, said the organization continues to "see returning as well as new clients" at their office.
During the pandemic, Salvation Army officials said they were seeing more people - including some who used to donate but during the pandemic needed assistance as they lost their jobs or hours of work.
Rudd said while their shelves aren't bare said donations are welcome.
"We can always use more food in the pantry," she said.
Some could still be struggling
In previous years, she said, they’ve collected about 35,000 pounds of goods that were then divided equally among the three charities they support.
“And since we’re just getting back from the two- year pause, many people may not be able to donate,” she said. “But every little bit counts.”
She said about a week before the collection date, mail carriers will drop reminders in people’s mailboxes.
Residents can leave their box or bag of non-perishable foods by their mailboxes on the second Saturday of May, which this year falls on the 14th, and they'll be picked up by the carrier during the regular route. Ydil said residents may also drop their donations at the post offices in Barrigada, Hagåtña, and Tamuning, as well as Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base.
Ydil said mail carriers also donate to the cause, underscoring how important it is to them that they help those who are in unfortunate circumstances.
“This means a lot to us,” she said. “This is our way of helping the community, helping collect food for the charities we support, and giving back to the community that has been so supportive and so patient with us especially in these last two years.”
Ydil said across the nation, there are roughly 42 million Americans who are unsure where their next meal is coming from.
"Sixteen million are children who feel hunger's impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. More than 5 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help," she stated.
She also noted that the food drive's timing is crucial.
"Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need," Ydil stated.