Potential release of Guam’s sihek on Palmyra Atoll

SIHEK: Extinct in the wild since 1988 due to the accidental introduction of the invasive brown tree snake, sihek (Guam kingfisher) now survive only under human care in a facility run by Guam Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources and at Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) institutions in the states. The invasive brown tree snake has caused the extinction of nearly all of Guam’s forest birds, including the sihek. Contributed photo