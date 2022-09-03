Potential release of Guam’s sihek on Palmyra Atoll

The Guam Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources announced the proposed release of Guam’s sihek on Palmyra Atoll, located about 3,600 miles southeast of Guam.
Extinct in the wild since 1988 due to the accidental introduction of the invasive brown tree snake, sihek now survive only under human care in a facility run by the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources and at Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) institutions in the states. The invasive brown tree snake has caused the extinction of nearly all of Guam’s forest birds, including the sihek.
The Sihek Recovery Program is a global collaborative of conservationists dedicated to recovering one of Guam’s most iconic native species, the sihek, also known as the Guam kingfisher. Until threats on Guam are mitigated, the program is working to identify suitable release locations elsewhere to help grow the global sihek population, safeguard the species against extinction, and refine release methods to support the ultimate goal of returning the sihek home to Guam.
As Palmyra Atoll is located outside of the natural home range of the sihek, this proposed release is considered a conservation translocation, according to the release. Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act allows for the experimental population release. This is similar to DAWR’s project of releasing ko’ko’, or Guam rail, on the neighboring island of Rota in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Once the brown tree snake population is controlled, these experimental populations of ko’ko’ and soon to be sihek, provide the first steps needed to bring native birds back to Guam. If U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service promulgates a final rule and other regulatory and logistical requirements are met, the sihek release on Palmyra Atoll could occur as soon as late spring or early summer of 2023.
“The introduction of sihek to Palmyra Atoll will help us learn about the species' response to being back in the wild after 30 years,” said Megan Laut, Fish and Wildlife Service recovery program manager. “We will also learn the most effective release and monitoring techniques so that we can one day reintroduce the species back on Guam once the invasive brown tree snake can be controlled. It also seeks to increase the global population of this species, as facilities under human care are at capacity.”
The sihek population, like many other native species, declined following the introduction of the predatory brown tree snake to Guam in the 1950s. Today, only two of Guam’s 12 native forest birds remain in the wild. The successful release of the sihek could inspire similar recovery initiatives on Guam while increasing the species’ global population, noted a release from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The disappearance of Guam’s birds has not only impacted our environment, but by losing the sihek and other birds, we have lost members of our community,” said Anthony Tornito, wildlife biologist for Guam DAWR. “This proposed experimental conservation translocation of our sihek to Palmyra Atoll not only benefits the sihek but gives us the opportunity to highlight Guam’s biological uniqueness not just to the community but to the world. This release is coinciding with Guam’s CHamoru cultural renaissance and this initial release on Palmyra Atoll is a catalyst for the species’ eventual, and long-awaited, return to the wild on Guam.”
The sihek is a striking cinnamon-brown bird with bright blue wings and tail. It has a long, heavy bill that indicates its predatory feeding behavior. Sihek feed entirely on animal prey including skinks, geckos, spiders, beetles, and land crabs. They are a “sit and wait predator” that perch motionless on exposed branches and swoop down to capture prey off the ground with their bill. They are socially monogamous, and pairs share responsibilities such as territory defense, incubation, and chick rearing.
The recovery of the sihek has been an ongoing partnership between the Fish and Wildlife Service, Guam DAWR, The Nature Conservancy, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, Sedgwick County Zoo, and the Zoological Society of London. For questions regarding the proposed release, please contact Tornito, 671-735-0294.
For questions regarding the 10(j) rule, please contact FWS Public Affairs Specialist Jordan Akiyama, 808-342-8650 or jordan_akiyama@fws.gov.