Voters shared issues they feel strongly about this election which ranged from the rise in crime to the rising power rates.
On Wednesday afternoon while residents used the government holiday to visit the Barrigada post office, some took the time to speak with The Guam Daily Post about what is most important to them this election season, which will conclude with the general election next week.
For Cathy Tydingco, who is planning to cast her vote next week, monthly energy costs are something she has been considering.
"I think there's going to be a lot of folks that won't be able to afford the power and they may have to give up certain things like keeping the lights off and they need to be protected," she said.
According to Post files, the total average monthly bill for residents using 1,000 kilowatt-hour will increase by $22 after the Public Utilities Commission decided to increase the Guam Power Authority fuel surcharge. The new rate will apply this month until January 2023 before it could be reconsidered.
However, for other voters, some of the "same issues" continue to remain important as they have in past elections.
"There's always the same issues every year, ... that's why a lot of people are running to be a senator, they think they can do a better job but it's always been the same problem every year," said Peter Rivera, who explained the construction of roads and education are important to him.
Al Silverio, though, feels strongly about public safety and public health for any election.
"The rising crime rates and its connection to poverty and homelessness," Silverio said before underscoring the importance of public health policies.
"Prevention. People taking ownership of their health so that if they do get sick or fall into poverty, the illness will not be as severe as it could have been," added Silverio.