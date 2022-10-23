A prisoner at the Department of Corrections was charged for the second time this year in connection to methamphetamine being found in his cell.
Jerome Camacho Cruz was charged with two counts each of promoting prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony after he was found with contraband in his cell in August and October.
In the Aug. 25 incident, a random search was done on Cruz's cell where a green lighter was found in his pocket and one cut, clear straw containing methamphetamine was found in his sock, according to the magistrate's complaint.
Then on Oct. 2, police met with a Specialized Operations Response Team member who reported a search was conducted and contraband was found in Cruz's cell in a gap between the cell door frame and the wall and was painted over. Methamphetamine was found inside a folded-up piece of paper and the SORT member described strips of paper and white paint could be seen all over Cruz's cell, the complaint alleged.
Earlier charges
This is second time this year Cruz was charged in connection to contraband.
According to court documents, on May 25, a random search of Cruz's cell resulted in a discovery of a shoe that had two plastic straws containing 0.60 grams of methamphetamine.
After the drugs were found, Cruz's cellmate said he bought the shoes in exchange for food. Cruz said he was set up and someone gave him the shoes in case he needed to buy them for some Pay Tel communications services, documents state.
The first set of charges is also connected to 22.16 grams of meth, a clear, modified glass pipe and a white, plastic straw with methamphetamine residue found in the front waistband of Cruz's pants Aug. 10.
Cruz allegedly told police he had smoked "ice" multiple times in his cell and had access to chewing tobacco and cigarettes.
Prison policies
DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho told The Guam Daily Post that Cruz, as part of their internal disciplinary action, will be placed in maximum security level and all his standard privileges will be revoked.
"I can't fully comment on an ongoing criminal case, however, we do want to let the public know are continuously performing drug testing and active prisoner and unit inspections. We want to warn that any prisoner caught with drugs or contraband will be arrested and further prosecuted," said Camacho, who added they will be conducting an internal investigation as they did in Cruz's first case which has since been completed.
When asked if any DOC employees were given disciplinary action, Camacho said it "is difficult to pinpoint officer negligence or culpability unless we can determine that the officer was the source or allowed the drugs or contraband to enter the facility knowingly."
"We have, in recent past, terminated employees for bringing in drugs and contraband. We also have terminated them for testing positive for drugs. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any officer being involved with bringing in drugs, contraband or testing positive for drugs," said Camacho.