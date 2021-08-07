Proclamation commends Grab-N-Go food service workers

RECOGNITION: In conjunction with the Office of the Governor, the Guam Department of Education recognized the leaders and members of the GDOE Food & Nutrition Services Management Division (FNSMD), the Child Nutrition Program, the GDOE cafeteria staff, and the Food Services Management Company (FSMC) management team and frontline staff. All were recognized for their efforts to provide meals to school aged children during the pandemic. The virtual proclamation ceremony was held on Friday, August 6, 2021. Screenshot taken from the GDOE's Facebook page.