Proclamation commends Grab-N-Go food service workers

Over 7 million meals were provided to families this past year, and on Friday those responsible for making it happen were commended for their efforts to fight hunger during the pandemic.
The Guam Department of Education, in coordination with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, hosted a proclamation ceremony to recognize GDOE’s Food and Nutrition Services Management Division, the Child Nutrition Program, the GDOE cafeteria staff, and Sodexo, the Food Services management company management team and frontline staff.
“One of the things I am really proud of is the shift we made so quickly here on Guam to shift from classroom instruction operations at the school sites to providing some of the most basic needs of our citizens on Guam, and that is food,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
Over the last 18 months more than 7 million meals were provided to eligible school-age students 18 years old and below, from all schools on island.
The Grab-N-Go meals were first distributed in March 2020 when the pandemic closed school doors.
“In addition, I believe there was over 2 million units of commodities distributed by our department working in partnership with our fellow government agencies,” Fernandez said.
GDOE worked with the governor’s office, the Department of Public Works, the Guam Police Department and the mayors' offices to distribute the food commodities.
“With that said, all of you I consider to be front liners. I hope you know your work efforts are not unrecognized because you were really out there providing a basic level of support to many families that were anxious, worried, concerned about their livelihoods, about their health and their families,” Fernandez said.
Recognizing that this helped the island get through the worst of times, Fernandez said, “We really thank you.”
“It's remarkable,” Leon Guerrero said as she recognized the risk the front-line workers placed themselves in to provide food to families and commended them for their ability to adapt to the situation as it presented itself.
“I just want to say on behalf of the people of Guam, we certainly very much honor you and we have the highest respect for all of you in these times of danger and crisis,” the governor said.
Tenorio shared in the governor’s sentiments and recognized how important the program was for students.
“Many of you at the school sites know that sometimes the meal or meals that you provide to school children are the only balanced meals that they get. They don’t get them at home. Your ability to provide that to them throughout the pandemic without any interruption, that’s remarkable,” Tenorio said.
Sodexo CEO Tony Chung was modest and said they were just fulfilling their company's mission to touch and improve quality of lives.
“We take that obligation, responsibility as No. 1 front and center mission in mind, to make sure that continuity of operations and service is delivered without any disruption because we all know you cannot exist without food in your stomach,” Chung said.
Chung was glad that their collaborative efforts with GDOE were recognized.
“It's at moments of crisis that a company’s or a person’s true character gets revealed and during this crisis I have heard nothing but kudos from our clients,” Chung said.