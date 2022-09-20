Proposed financial literacy course has 'student support' with 'concern'

Officials from the island’s public school system are in support of a legislative proposal that was recently introduced, calling on the largest agency in the government of Guam to add some real-world lessons into its high school.
Members of the 36th Guam Legislature introduced Resolution 348-36, requesting that the Guam Department of Education incorporate financial literacy into its high school curriculum as a stand-alone course, and require successful completion of the course in order to graduate, beginning with school year 2023-2024.
Sen. Telena Nelson, the committee chair on education, co-sponsored the measure.
“In high school, I remember saying, ‘Well, what am I going to do with this type of education? What am I going to do with calculus? How am I going to use that in the real world?’ And really, I am not using it right now. But financial literacy, we're always going to be addressing these types of challenges and changes within our personal finances,” said Nelson.
The resolution is meant to ensure Guam's high school seniors "are built for success," she told The Guam Daily Post.
“Many seniors leave high school without knowing how to balance their finances, and without making responsible choices on their money management. And that's a challenge for them," Nelson said. "Many seniors leave high school going into college getting a lot of credit cards. And then ending up (with) huge debts, not being able to pay their credit card, and then they don't understand the impact of their credit score.”
It’s an issue Nelson would like to turn around through this resolution, by preparing students to make the right financial choices prior to and after graduating high school.
“These are basic life skills that we want to ensure that our seniors leaving today can move forward and be prepared when they graduate this coming year,” Nelson said.
'All in agreement'
GDOE supports the legislative call to action, and will work with the Guam Education Board to consider how to implement any new mandates, according to one of its top managers.
"Our high school principals, the Island-wide Board of Governing Students, the Guam Education Board's Curriculum Committee, and the division of curriculum and instruction have all reviewed the resolution and are in support of its intent,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We are all in agreement with the importance of financial literacy in our schools."
Sanchez shared with the Post that GDOE already has a personal finance management course offered to 11th and 12th grade students for two semesters, which was adopted in 2017.
"We currently have a Personal Financial Management course available to all high school students, and also have financial literacy incorporated in several of our math classes,” he said. “However, we support the idea in this resolution to design the high school curriculum in a way that a larger percentage of students will take the class. Whether that results in it being a new graduation requirement, I can't yet say, but it will be a strong possibility."
The current course prepares students for the choices and challenges of today’s financial markets. A better understanding of personal finance will help students move into adulthood making more informed monetary decisions, realizing a greater potential for personal wealth, and fostering a stronger economy, according to GDOE.
The class consists of lessons that cover savings, budgeting, credit cards, investment, taxes, identity theft, insurance and other financial matters that will help build confidence in their personal finance decisions, GDOE noted.
Student concern
The IBOGS conducted a student survey online via social media, with 101 responses as of Aug. 30.
The results showed less than half the participants support the proposed graduation requirement.
• 44.6% support the resolution.
• 32.7% do not support the resolution at all.
• 22.8% were undecided if they support the resolution.
Although the plurality of responses supported the measure, student reservations surfaced through the survey.
"Based on discussions with our student leaders and a recent student survey that was taken, their biggest concern was making it a graduation requirement for students who are close to graduation or currently in high school,” Sanchez said. “This can easily be addressed by applying the requirement to the incoming freshmen so that it does not affect current high school students."
GDOE recommended some potential policy approaches to the resolution:
• Require all schools to offer the stand-alone (complete) financial management course.
• Change policy to allow for students to take the financial literacy course without first passing Algebra I and geometry.
• Strongly recommend that all students currently in high school who have available credits to take the financial management course, but not make it required as students may have other plans for their CCL courses.
• Offer the financial management as a priority math/elective course during all credit recovered periods such as EP and summer school.
• If it will be a requirement for all students, it can start with the Class of 2027, which are the incoming ninth graders for school year 2023-24.
Sen. Tony Ada asked that the IBOGS conduct another survey to see if student support arises with the following recommendations being considered for the resolution. New survey results are to be presented by the IBOGS to the education board on Tuesday.
GEB weighs in
Moreover, board members joined GDOE and students in supporting the resolution.
“I agree that it is important for students to learn this before graduation,” said Mary Okada, vice chair of the GEB. “We will work on the implementation timeline so that there is adequate time to incorporate it into the curriculum.”
GEB member Maria Gutierrez, who is also the adviser of the IBOGS, expressed her support of the measure.
“I support it, once the resolution is passed, it will come to the board to consider the resolution and possible policy addition and or change,” added GEB chair Mark Mendiola.