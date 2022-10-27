Retired Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Garcia continued testifying in his trial as prosecutors cross-examined the defendant, pressing for clarification on his perspective of the allegations against him.
Earlier this week Garcia was called to testify in his trial where he faces charges of terrorizing, reckless conduct and official misconduct related to three incidents between November 2021 and January this year.
On Wednesday morning Garcia was questioned by Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le about one of the incidents that occurred on Nov. 10, 2021, involving one of his neighbors.
Garcia said he was sleeping at his house when he received a text from his neighbors about strangers in the neighborhood pushing a car.
"(My neighbor) and his friends asked if they needed help and I guess some of them replied, 'I'll just shoot all your families,' so he got scared and called me," Garcia recalled before saying he slept in his living room for the rest of the night and woke up again hours later.
"I heard my dogs going crazy and I went to check it out and then I noticed a female coming out of (a house) ... and walking towards my house with a cellphone using it as like a flashlight to illuminate cars," Garcia said and continued to describe after Le requested more clarification.
However, before Le could continue his questioning, Garcia's attorney, Peter Santos, objected and asked for the relevance of the set of questions because he argued the woman mentioned earlier has nothing to do with his charges.
Judge Maria T. Cenzon later agreed with Santos that the second incident with the woman was irrelevant and told Le he was only able to ask about the earlier incident with Garcia's neighbor contacting him.