Providers: Delay GovGuam's self-insured health care plan

Editor's note: The following is the first in The Guam Daily Post's two-part coverage of discussions held by senators Friday on a planned change to how the government of Guam insures its employees, retirees and their dependents.
With questions remaining after an informational briefing into a new self-insured health care plan for government of Guam workers and retirees, local medical providers are asking that the policy be delayed.
For nearly three hours on Friday evening, lawmakers heard from Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, as well as SelectCare and NetCare, the companies that secured winning bids to be third-party administrators of health, dental and pharmaceutical benefits.
“The finances of the government of Guam are much stronger than they were. It seems only sensible to use that strength in the best way possible to be as economic and provide the best benefits possible to the employees of the government of Guam, who work very hard on behalf of the government of Guam and for the retirees, who previously worked very hard for the government of Guam," Birn told senators.
The new plan, in which the government would self-fund claims made during doctor's appointments, surgeries and dental work, is permitted in existing local law, he pointed out.
"We’ve not invented anything alien. We’ve (not) invented anything strange. We’ve just followed the law and tried to come up with a plan which is economical and which provides the best benefits to employees and retirees,” Birn told senators.
Under the self-insurance program come Oct. 1, SelectCare would serve as third-party administrator for medical coverage plans as well as for pharmaceutical coverage. NetCare would handle dental coverage.
After two rounds of questioning by senators on what the self-insurance program would mean and look like for government of Guam employees, not many changes to current coverage were outlined.
Differences confirmed include an increase in the cap on dental benefits from $1,000 to $1,500 and a change to the floor of the HSA 2000 plan to comply with federal regulations.
According to Birn, most changes would mostly occur on the backend, during financial dealings between the administrators and GovGuam.
“Employees and retirees, they should see no change. We have selected SelectCare as our third-party administrator. SelectCare will carry out the administrative tasks. SelectCare will pay providers and ... it’s one of the factors when selecting this (third-party administrator), that they have a very good reputation for paying their providers on time,” Birn said.
Higher premiums
But there will be a change in premiums paid by employees and retirees, Speaker Therese Terlaje said, at least initially. She quoted a release from the governor’s office that discussed the self-insurance program where savings weren't projected to be immediate.
“In the press release that the administration released, it said employees can expect lower premiums than with a private insurance carrier once reserves are built up,” the speaker said.
"Generally speaking, those who were insured under TakeCare in this current year will see a slight increase," Burn said. "Those who were insured in SelectCare will see a decrease.”
Premium rates, as the government account to fund the self-insurance plan is built up, would increase by a total of up to 5% for both the government and the insured.
“For an example, for a single employee under the PPO 1500 plan, a TakeCare(-covered) employee would see a $51.82 increase per pay period, about $1,300 a year. A SelectCare current subscriber would see a $28.62 decrease, which is like $744 a year. The amounts are different. We have a schedule and we will issue it,” Birn said.
The alternative, according to Birn, would be much more grim for ratepayers.
“Had we not entered into this particular arrangement, because of medical cost increases, we estimate it would be more like 14% or 15% (higher),” Birn said.
While the government of Guam would save money on the self-insurance program, Terlaje expressed concern over GovGuam employees and retirees bearing the burden of the higher premiums as the reserves are built up.
“We have to have a solvent fund. We don’t want to take risks with the fund reducing premiums below the point where they can pay for the claims as they arise. And we think we struck that balance,” Birn told lawmakers.
“Well I don’t think you’ve announced to the current ratepayers that (for) the bulk of them, their rates are going to be going up,” Terlaje responded.
'Same network'
Frank Campillo, SelectCare’s health plan administrator, explained to lawmakers what the network of health care providers would look like under the new plan, noting current subscribers have the support of many providers on and off island.
“The current network that we have for the government of Guam fully-insured program would be the same network that we should have for the self-insurance program,” said Campillo. “So on Oct. 1, under the new self-insurance program, the same providers should be there.”
Campillo said some providers have voiced concerns and opposition to the self-insurance program.
“For instance, Dr. (Thomas) Shieh, (who) is here, has voiced some concerns. We hope that concerns will be alleviated and we hope that he will be in the network,” Campillo said.
The discussion later transitioned focus from the self-insurance program onto Bill 154-37, introduced by minority leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. and Sen. Chris Duenas.
Bill 154 was introduced with the intent of being used as a stopgap measure due to a range of questions regarding the move to a self-insured model for GovGuam. After briefing on the self-insurance program, health care providers came to the table. Most supported Bill 154, with some saying they had more questions than they did prior to the briefing.
Shieh was first to testify in support of the legislation.
“The concern for the providers is the lack of transparency always with government of Guam and the inconsistencies that have been quoted in media. … The government's track record with vendors is not good," he said.
He encouraged lawmakers to pass Bill 154-37, arguing the yearlong delay would provide more opportunities to deposit money into the fund that will pay claims.
“There’s really no harm, because what is to gain with the bill is to give more time over the next 10 to 12 months to find a way to build up that bucket of funds so that you can start with something that’s in there already,” Shieh said.
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, with the American Medical Center, shared similar sentiments. He said he too had more questions than answers about the self-insurance program.
“It doesn’t hurt to delay this. It needs a lot more planning. It needs a lot more roundtable discussion with the patient and with the provider,” Nguyen said.