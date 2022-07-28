Public Health officials wait for CDC results on suspected case of Monkeypox

Residents on island are still adjusting to living with COVID-19 but there is another disease that Department of Public Health and Social Services officials are monitoring for potential cases — monkeypox. In fact, health officials confirmed that they are waiting to hear back from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a suspected case.
“We have three reported cases, two, I know for sure are negative for it, we sent it to Hawaii, they were negative,” said Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS Physician and Immunization Advisor. “The third case, I don’t really know too much, I know it’s been sent but I don’t know the result.”
As of Wednesday, Guam was still monkeypox-free, but the disease is something health officials are watching closely.
“You are seeing a disease that is not endemic in regions and then you’re seeing this disease in those areas. Then if you look at the strain that is actually circulating in the world now, this strain is not the one from the Central African Republic, this is the more dangerous one, this is the milder version coming from Western Africa. It’s concerning because you are seeing the disease in areas that they are normally not,” said DPHSS Director of the Infection Control and Advisor Chima Mbakwem.
Because it is not endemic to many of the countries where many of the cases have been reported, health officials believe that the virus is being spread through travel. That's why monkeypox is a concern for Guam and the world.
“One thing about the transport system we have in place is, it takes less than eight hours for a disease to come from one end of the world to the other end of the world. The good thing is we have counter measures in effect. So as of today, we are actually prepared for any case of monkeypox,” Mbakwem said.
“We want to nip it at the bud, the sooner we can catch it, the sooner we can make sure that one, we isolate people that have the disease, then, we can start calling the U.S. government for the vaccines,” the doctor said.
Mbakwem confirmed that a team has been stood up to surveil monkeypox on the island.
“We have a team of six, these are very experienced case investigators from different areas in Public Health. So we have two people from tuberculosis, two from HIV/STD and we have one from COVID and one from immunization,” Mbakwem said.
Public Health is in regular contact with the CDC regarding monkeypox, but unfortunately they can’t respond until a case is confirmed.
“For there to be a response depends on the clinics and doctors to actually identify this in investigation and then send specimens to the lab. When they test positive or if they are confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox then the Public Health process will get into place,” Mbakwem said.
Individuals with suspected monkeypox would be asked to isolate while Public Health waits for confirmation and receipt of vaccines should a case be confirmed positive.
If exposure is confirmed, Public Health will then begin trying to contain the spread of the disease.
“To make sure that we stop transmission, identify everyone that has been exposed to that case and then monitor them for the disease,” Mbakwem said. “The first thing we do is find out if the person has traveled or made contact with someone who has traveled.”
On the national front, moves are being made to address outbreaks of monkeypox, a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox.
Monkeypox symptoms present similarly to smallpox with positive cases developing fever and rash like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body. But according to the CDC, symptoms are milder than smallpox symptoms.
Dr. Leon Guerrero shared that monkeypox is quite painful and it's not at all related to chickenpox.
“It's harder to spread. Theoretically you have to be in really close contact with someone who has the virus,” Dr. Leon Guerrero said.
As of July 26, 3,591 monkeypox cases were confirmed in the U.S., 10 of those cases were reported in Hawaii. Globally, 19,188 cases have been reported with one case reported in Japan this year, according to the CDC.
Local health officials acknowledged that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are prepared should a case of monkeypox be confirmed on island.
“The big lesson learned from COVID is that we are better prepared to respond to infectious disease than we used to (be). Remember COVID the pandemic was overwhelming situation for everybody. Normally here at Public Health we have the capacity to handle any infectious disease or communicable disease,” Mbakwem said.
Dr. Leon Guerrero agreed, he said before COVID the island was nonchalant about a lot of infectious disease. "If you look at the flu, people are saying it’s just the flu, but if you look at the states people die every year. It made us more aware of how fragile our life is."
Health officials however do not believe that a monkeypox outbreak would bring closures or restrictions as seen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.