Businesses with sanitary permits can now face thousands of dollars in fines if they violate Department of Public Health and Social Services regulations.
“This is the first time DPHSS was given the authority to assess a monetary penalty to regulated establishments for violating environmental health laws and regulations,” Chief Environmental Public Health Officer Tom Nadeau said.
“Aside from the suspension of their Sanitary Permit, the only other recourse that was previously available to DPHSS was to refer the violating regulated business to the Office of the Attorney General.”
Nadeau heads the Division of Environmental Health. Officials listed various fines possible under the Revised Rules and Regulations Governing the Issuance of Sanitary Permits, which was adopted on Nov. 9, 2021 via the Administrative Adjudication Law, according to a press release sent out this week.
DPHSS officials noted that the monetary penalties were added to rules and regulation to help “deter the violations from occurring more than to punish the businesses.”
The Guam Daily Post asked if, in instances where possible, warnings be given before a fine is assessed.
“DEH will pursue monetary penalties primarily against those establishments that blatantly or repeatedly violate the environmental health law and/or regulations. For example, businesses that deliberately remove or deface an inspection letter grade, those who operate without a Sanitary Permit, or a business that repeatedly import violative products,” Nadeu responded.
New fines
Monetary penalties could be assessed for various violations:
• Operating an establishment without a valid sanitary permit: $350-$2,500.
• Unapproved transfer or use of a Sanitary Permit: $350-$2,500.
• Prohibiting DPHSS from accessing and inspecting a health-regulated establishment: $350-$2,500.
• Prohibiting DPHSS from examining and copying its records required to be kept and maintained by the health-regulated establishment: $200-$1,000.
• Removing, defacing destroying or concealing an inspection report, letter grade, or closure notice: $250-$1,000.
• Knowingly authorizing a person to work who has a communicable disease that can potentially be transmitted to the public in the course of the person’s employment: $500-$5,000.
• Having a repeat violation of the same critical requirement, with the assigned 6 demerits points, within a 1-year period: $100-$1,000.
• Operating an eating and drinking establishment or food establishment without a manager who possesses a Certificate of Management: $200-$1,000.
• Importing a consuming commodity regulated by Title 10 Guam Code Annotated, Chapter 32 and Chapter 40 that is misbranded, adulterated, or otherwise prohibited by law: $500-$25,000.
Sanitary permit renewals
Public Health also announced it will begin accepting applications to renew sanitary permits beginning May 1.
Health-regulated establishments like restaurants, barbershops, day cares and spas, are required to maintain a current permit with the government of Guam, which expires every year on June 30.
Applications can be downloaded online, through the website of the department’s Division of Environmental Health at dphss.guam.gov/division-of-environmental-health.
For more information, businesses can contact DPHSS at 671-922-2533 or dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov.
The permit fee is $290 for businesses with one to 10 employees, plus a $5 additional fee for “each additional employee thereafter,” according to a DPHSS release.
Applicants must also include a copy of the existing sanitary permit. Institutional and cosmetology establishments like childcare centers and beauty salons must include a copy of their license issued by the appropriate government board as well.
Completed applications can be dropped off to DEH’s processing center section located at the former Guam Legislature building, 155 Hesler Place, Hagåtña, from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays. Checks or money orders for the exact amount owed should be made payable to the Treasurer of Guam.
“When processed, the applicant will be notified by phone with instructions on the location, date, and time to pick up the renewed sanitary permit,” DPHSS stated.