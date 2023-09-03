The Division of Environmental Health at the Department of Public Health and Social Services hopes to tap retired inspectors to assist with sanitary inspections of public schools, but it’s a very limited pool.
Public Health spokesperson Don Sulat told The Guam Daily Post that the agency is aware of about three to four retired Environmental Health officials.
With the enactment of Public Law 37-33, Public Health is able to call for retired DEH inspectors, environmental specialists and environmental technicians to augment its workforce to meet the demand of inspecting the 41 public schools.
Sulat said Public Health welcomes all retired inspectors to assist with the GDOE school inspections.
"The department does not have a specific number needed, as recruitment efforts ... are ongoing."
The Guam Department of Education has said Public Health would be inspecting one school per week and anticipates all 41 schools to be inspected and pass inspection by April 2023.
Based on P.L. 37-33, the positions would be temporary and their employment wouldn't interfere with retirement benefits. Public Health anticipates the temporary employment duration to be one year but, according to Sulat, “that might be subject to change should the critical need still exist beyond a year.”
Sulat said funding for the positions will come from the Environmental Health Fund.
The minimum compensation is $21.76 an hour, or $41,372 annually, Sulat said.