Public hearing to rename Talo'fo'fo' Elementary set

Whether or not the name of a southern public elementary school will be changed will take into account the voice of the community, as the Guam Education Board informed stakeholders that a public hearing has been scheduled on the renaming for the end of the month.
The proposal is to change the name of Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School to honor two women: Joaquina Mendiola Cruz Roberto and Rosa Garrido Roberto Carter.
Roberto was an educator who retired from the Guam Department of Education after 42 years of service. Carter was an educator who served as the president of the University of Guam from 1977 to 1983.
The renaming of Talo'fo'fo' was previously addressed during the GEB’s August board meeting.
"She (Ms. Gutierrez) then brought up that the renaming request for Talo'fo'fo' Elementary has been prolonged and the last time she received information was on April 4 regarding a public hearing notice request. She expressed that the people of Talo'fo'fo' have been waiting to address their concerns and asked Mr. (Francis) Santos to move forward once all other requests are received,” the meeting minutes reflect.
In accordance with Guam law and GEB Board Policy 625 on naming schools, a public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Talo’fo’fo’ Elementary School’s cafeteria.