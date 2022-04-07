In the hopes of improving water services to residents in west central Guam, the Guam Waterworks Authority is proposing to restore Asan Springs Water Supply Facility, which was shut down nearly 20 years ago.
The National Park Service is reviewing the request and would like to inform the public about the project and provide an opportunity for public input, according to a press release. The facility is partially on NPS lands in Asan village.
"The concrete reservoir was constructed by the U.S. Navy in 1916 to impound the flow from the Asan Springs. Since then, it was improved by adding a pump station and chlorinator building. However, it was shut down in 2004 due to bacterial contamination and inadequate chlorination to treat the water," the press release states.
"This project would upgrade the existing system to provide a clean, dependable water source meeting water quality standards, reduce the demand for additional wells and pumping systems, and avoid purchasing water from the Navy for villages that could be supplied with Asan Springs water."
The project, if approved, would increase input to the Agana-Asan-Piti Integrated Water Supply and Storage System to meet water supply demands in west central Guam.
Other options proposed by the Guam Waterworks Authority include:
• rehabilitation and restart of the existing system,
• closure of the existing system with installation of a new well and pumping system,
• abandonment of the system with installation of a new well and pumping system, and
• taking no action.
Your input
The public can learn about project and provide input which will be used to evaluate issues and concerns to be further addressed in the environmental review process.
The NPS will accept input until April 30.
Comments that include an address, phone number, e-mail, or other personal identifying information may be made publicly available at any time.
"You may ask us to withhold your personal information from public review, but we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so," the press release states.
For information visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/AsanSprings
Written comments can be emailed to AsanSprings@nps.gov.
Comments also can be mailed to:
Attn: Asan Springs
National Park Service
135 Murray Boulevard, Suite 100
Hagåtña, Guam 96910