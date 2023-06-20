Public school employees still owed raises

Guam Department of Education employees will have to wait and see if they will be paid the full 22% pay increase under the General Pay Plan, which went into effect in April.
Acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat told Guam Education Board members during a June 15 meeting that “the Department of Administration has fully funded the 22% pay raise to include payment back to April 1.”
But employees under the General Pay Plan have only been partially paid what is owed to them since the increase went into effect.
It’s been almost two months since that pay period, which makes the payment retroactive. In May, GDOE employees couldn’t be paid the increased amount because the money hadn't been deposited, according to Post files.
“We are seeking legal guidance ... on whether we can pay our employees retroactively to April 1 because they are having this argument in the Legislature with the attorney general and the governor’s office and DOA, and we are kind of stuck in the middle,” Won Pat said.
Now that the money is there, the retroactive issue is what stands between GDOE employees and their money.
“When they paid us, gave us the full funding on May 12, which was a Friday, (on) Monday, May 15, we made payment to all of our employees. When we get legal counsel's advice, then we will cut a separate check if they say we are authorized to go back. … I don’t want to make payment and then later on we have to ask for it back,” Won Pat said.
The GPP pay raises were part of a series of adjustments for government employees under various pay plans, which have included nurses, law enforcement officers and teachers.