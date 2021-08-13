For the first time in 18 months, public school campuses buzzed with activity as nearly 28,000 students made the return to in-person instruction.
While the Guam Department of Education had face-to-face learners on campus last school year, it was just a fraction of the student population.
Those returning to in-class instruction on Thursday saw what GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez has described as the “new normal.”
“We all want to see our kids back and it's kind of exciting seeing normal buzz around the school campuses with students there and trying to help our kids get settled in for the day,” Fernandez said.
But as Fernandez pointed out, it has been 18 months since GDOE has carried out school operations at this scale with 92% of its student population face-to-face and 8 percent online.
On the first day of school, Fernandez stopped by Jose Rios Middle School in Piti.
“I’ve talked to administrators and staff helping coordinate movement of students. There’s a lot going on always, on the first day of school, “ Fernandez said.
Add health and safety protocols to the mix, Fernandez said, and students will need time to adjust.
Students were screened and their temperatures were checked as they were dropped off or disembarking from school buses. They were then ushered to outdoor seating which was in line with the 6-foot physical distancing guidelines. There, they waited for their classes to begin.
While rain, new protocols and some traffic added a level of difficulty in the first day of operations, Fernandez said “it’s kind of early to see how things are going.”
Schools reopened amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases on the island.
“We are living in this environment where we are becoming experts in monitoring the latest health data and so forth ... we took a long time to plan for this day.”
That planning has resulted in GDOE implementing 10 strategies to address health and safety, including vaccination, screening, mask use, physical distancing measures, sanitizing and hand-washing.
“We reminded our employees that this is what we planned for. We’re serious about following the rules and I think our students are used to following the rules. In many ways, we are much safer than other areas in the community,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez pointed out that, to date, COVID-19-positive cases reported by GDOE, were not contracted at school sites.