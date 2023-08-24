A proposal to set aside $100,000 so legislative staffers can get paid overtime failed during budget talks at the Guam Congress Building on Wednesday.
Sen. Tom Fisher has been lobbying internally in the Legislature to get Central Operations staff - clerks and IT workers, as opposed to staffers in senatorial offices - paid overtime, the Post has reported. Fisher on Wednesday tried unsuccessfully to tack funding for the initiative onto the proposed fiscal 2024 budget bill.
The senator called the current system of giving central staff compensatory time off instead of additional overtime a “scam” and said people should be fairly compensated if they’re to work above and beyond.
“They cannot go to Pay-Less and ask Mike Benito to take three hours of compensatory time off in exchange for a case of Spam. That's just not going to work. Neither will their landlord nor will Bank of Guam (accept) compensatory time off as payment of a mortgage (or) rent. ... Cash is king,” Fisher said.
His amendment to the budget bill would have tapped into the extra $900,000 that the Legislature will be getting in the upcoming fiscal year, including $300,000 more that will be distributed directly to senatorial offices.
“Now we have $300,000. We can spend on things which matter and not getting a new couch for senatorial offices,” he said.
Budget chair Sen. Joe San Agustin told Fisher that it was possible that the legislative Committee on Rules could come up with a figure for overtime costs, which could be agreed upon by all senators without having to stick a provision into the budget bill.
“I'm in support of paying people overtime, OK, but I just want to make sure that ... $100,000 is all we're going to earmark. And then when there's not enough, we're going to cry wolf,” San Agustin said.
Fisher said he didn't want to depend on the “whims of what may happen in the Committee on Rules.”
Sen. Joanne Brown disagreed with only paying central staff overtime.
“We’re going to create two classes of employees here at the Guam Legislature: those that get overtime and those that don’t. … If we’re going to do it for one, we should do it for all.”
Sen. Telo Taitague disagreed with Brown, arguing that central staff had to stay late at the Guam Congress Building when public hearings or other events ran into the evening hours, as opposed to staff that could be dismissed before the sun went down. But Taitague ultimately objected to the amendment.
Only Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas, Fisher and Jesse Lujan voted in favor of placing the measure into the budget act.
Miscellaneous appropriations
The extra cash that lawmakers have allocated to their own budget for next fiscal year has become a sore point as senators work out miscellaneous appropriations in the budget act.
Two amendments from Sen. Sabina Perez that would have tapped into the $16 million in excess tax revenue that the government of Guam is looking to collect by the end of the fiscal year were shot down between Tuesday and Wednesday. The proposals would have put $60,000 toward tobacco and nicotine control programs aimed at preventing vaping and $200,000 toward early childhood literacy programs in the Guam Public Library System respectively.
Senators argued at length over how viable the unaudited $16 million was as a valid funding source.
Taitague argued it was “ghost money” due to outstanding obligations.
"If you want to talk about what's so important in this budget and how you believe in things, ... that's wonderful. Then take the million dollars out that you added to the Guam Legislature's budget … and put your money where your mouth is,” Sen. Brown said.
The Republican caucus earlier this week tried to have an amendment from Brown entertained that would have cut the $300,000 extra for senatorial offices in the budget and put the funds into the Rainy Day Fund.