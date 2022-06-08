Radiation Exposure Compensation Act extended two more years

President Joe Biden signed a two-year extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors Guam.
“The two-year extension is very important because without it the RECA program was scheduled to sunset in July 2022,” according to the press release.
“This two-year extension now gives us time to ensure that the U.S. Congress addresses two RECA amendment bills in the House and Senate H.R. 5338 and S. 2798 and to get them passed and signed into law to provide Guam residents the benefits in the RECA Program. We are working with the Frontline Community Group which consists of other Downwinder groups from New Mexico, Idaho, Utah, Navajo Nation, Pueblo Acoma and Post 71 Uranium Miners.”
The organization also thanked Speaker Therese Terlaje and her staff, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio for their support.
Terlaje extended her thanks to the Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors for their work in getting the extension.
“For over 20 years PARS has put forth education campaigns, solicited community input to tell the stories of Guam radiation survivors, partnered with community groups in other impacted jurisdictions and lobbied Congressional leaders to include Guam in RECA,” Terlaje stated.
“Thank you to PARS President Robert Celestial and PARS members, past and present, who have tirelessly advocated for Guam’s inclusion in RECA and this two-year extension to RECA. This extension gives us more time to continue pushing for the passage of S. 2798 and H.R. 5338. I continue to be fully committed and engaged in ensuring the bills in both the House and the Senate are passed. These bills would finally secure the justified compensation and benefits our island radiation survivors need. The $150,000 for each cancer patient or survivor would help offset the exorbitant costs of treatment in Guam and improve our island’s overall access to healthcare opportunities.”
The press release notes that the authorizing legislation’s author, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (New Mexico) was present for the signing. Lujan has worked to bring attention to New Mexicans impacted by a 1945 atomic bomb test at Trinity Site, radioactive fallout reportedly reached residents in nearby Tularosa who were not covered by the previous RECA.
The bill, which was also sponsored by Idaho Republican Mike Crapo, made those New Mexicans eligible for compensation, along with others in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Guam.
PARS is a 20-year-old nonprofit organization that advocates for the inclusion of Guam as a downwinder area under RECA.
The RECA Program would provide medical benefits and $150,000 for eligible "Downwinders of Guam," defined as those present in Guam from 1946 to 1962 and who have been diagnosed with one of the cancers associated with radiation exposure.