There were 38 minors referred to Healing Hearts in the first five months of 2022.
“So we are already at more than half (the number) for the last two years and we are only in mid-May,” said Maresa Aguon, Healing Hearts Crisis Center program manager.
“The trajectory would be that the clients that we serve this year will be higher than the last two years. It does represent more of the ability to access services, more than anything else.”
The Healing Hearts Crisis Center is Guam’s only rape crisis center, housed in the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and incorporates a holistic approach for individuals who may have experienced sexual assault or abuse.
The reality is a majority of the Healing Hearts clientele are minors.
“At any given year, the percentage of minors that we see to our total clientele is anywhere between 70% to 85%, so it’s not unusual that there are more minors coming through,” Aguon said.
The way the numbers are tracking, Healing Hearts anticipates the number of minor referrals to increase.
More opportunity to report
Sexual assault, generally speaking, is believed to be the most underreported crime on island, according to Aguon and other community responders.
Factors such as fear, shame and opportunities to report contribute to underreporting, according to the center. When the island shut down and COVID-19 shut down schools, and stay-at-home orders were issued, the number of reports declined significantly.
Aguon said referrals dropped in 2020 going into 2021 “by one-third to almost a half.”
“That is now back up,” Aguon said. “We never think that because there’s less reports being seen that means less are occurring. We strongly believe that it’s just not having an opportunity to be able to disclose.”
Students were allowed to return to classrooms beginning in August, though there was another temporary return to learning online the lasted about three weeks as COVID-19 numbers spiked.
Pre-pandemic numbers
Prior to the pandemic, Healing Hearts saw an average of 100 to 150 clients a year. Over the past two years that dropped to between 60 and 70 clients.
But, Healing Hearts clients only represent a fraction of cases seen on the island.
Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence Executive Director Cynthia Cabot has said about 1,000 child abuse cases were referred to Child Protective Services in 2020, an increase of nearly 5%.
CPS referrals increasing
Now that COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, Healing Hearts has noticed more minors are coming forward to access therapy services.
“Most of the influx is coming from the referrals from CPS,” Aguon said.
She said the increase can also be attributed to Child Protective Services getting the help they needed.
“Prior to this, a lot of our referrals came from the Guam Police Department, the schools or clinics. CPS has been a major referral source for 2022,” Aguon said.
Since schools returned to traditional instruction quite a few referrals have come from the Guam Department of Education.
“It's often that a child will make an outcry or disclosure to a friend, and then a concerned friend will approach a teacher or a counselor or there will be some other siblings, for example,” Aguon said. “We had a lot of multiple sibling cases, not only for sexual abuse but overall abuse and neglect. As those investigations go, more things are uncovered.”
GDOE District Psychologist Nadine Cepeda agreed now that students are back in school more opportunities are present to report sexual assaults.
Increased opportunity for abuse
While survivors now have more opportunities to report sexual assaults, during the pandemic, opportunities for such crimes to occur were plentiful for perpetrators.
Although Cepeda has not seen research on cause and effect of the pandemic on child sexual assault cases, previous research shows opportunity is a factor. Research also shows that the perpetrator is usually someone the minor knows — a family friend or relative.
“That is a huge contributing factor, being at home, easy access, just the vulnerability, and if people are not clear on boundaries then that becomes an issue and often times those are some of the issues. Again it is a family issue and the more we talk about it the more power we give them and the more support we can provide to the survivor and the alleged perpetrator,” she said.
Unfortunately, GDOE does not collect data on how many minors report sexual assault cases to schools.
Since students returned to traditional learning on Nov. 29, Cepeda has consulted on one child sexual abuse case reported to GDOE.
“Now again we don’t collect the data, it’s based on when a counselor consults with us at the district … I can’t speak for the other psychologists. I can only speak towards having one consult and that was last month,” she said. “But just because we are not aware at the district does not mean it does not exist. We have to consider many factors.”
Students adjusting to the return to a traditional school routine is one of those factors.
“It may be baby steps in the right direction but it empowers our students to have a voice,” Cepeda said. “Mind you, if they don’t say it, it comes out in their behavior.”
Often times behavioral issues in minors are manifestations of underlying issues. GDOE counselors have to peel back the layers to find the root cause of the behavior, at times it leads to sexual abuse.
“They (students) may come manifested for males, its manifest in outward behaviors so they get into aggression and acting out. For females, it’s more internalizing. so you see more cutters or them hiding themselves, withdrawing,” she said in reference to the red flags a student may exhibit if they've been sexually assaulted.
“When we do the assessment then that’s when it comes out. Often times it’s because they just want to be heard and they just don’t know how and they don’t want to get in trouble,” she said.
GDOE works closely with Healing Hearts on identifying red flags, and also the Office of the Attorney General in the LaniKate Program.
“We see when that happens they (students) get to know better what’s appropriate and not appropriate … the right terms for private areas, what's appropriate and inappropriate touch. I think a lot of the effort is because if students know what’s not right, they end up disclosing that to our teachers and our counselors, then we notify CPS and the Guam Police Department,” Cepeda said.