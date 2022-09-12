If you’re a beachgoer, then you probably know jellyfish are not an uncommon sighting at some of our island’s beaches, but did you know that there are upside-down jellyfish as well?
According to a study conducted by University of Guam researchers, there are two populations of upside-down jellyfish found in Guam waters.
The two populations appearances differ by size, color and shape, making researchers think the two are different species.
However, despite their differences, the upside-down jellyfish populations are the same species.
“Upon doing a little genetic work, we determined that they were the same species. So, instead of it being species-level morphology differences, we determined that it was environment-level morphology differences,” said lead author Colin J. Anthony, a UOG graduate student studying biology under Professor Bastian Bentlage.
Researchers found that the environments were very different. One population was found in the turbid, sediment-laden waters of Cocos Lagoon, the other was found in the clear waters of the Piti Channel.
According to the study, it may be possible that these different environments impacted how the jellyfish ate and survive.
"Upside-down jellyfish spend most of their time with their bells resting on the seafloor of shallow, coastal waters. By lying upside down, the jellyfish expose the photosymbiotic algae living inside their arms toward the sun and can then sustain themselves off the byproducts of the algae and capture zooplankton for additional energy to grow,” a release from UOG said.
Researchers located the Cocos Lagoon upside-down jellyfish with the help of local Malesso' residents, a feat they said would not have otherwise been possible.
The Cocos Lagoon population led researchers to come to conclusions about the differences between the two populations.
“If they’re in a little more turbid or muddy water, they may rely more on their hunting skills and releasing their stinging structures and using heterotrophy to feed versus if they’re in clearer water, they would use more photosynthetic capabilities,” said co-author MacKenzie Heagy, a UOG graduate student studying biology under Professor Tom Schils.
The study of upside-down jellyfish is important to understanding the condition of the ocean.
"Upside-down jellyfish can also serve as environmental indicators for nutrient pollution and microplastics. Additionally, some species are considered invasive, with the potential to impact the use of waterways when congregating in large numbers,” the release stated.