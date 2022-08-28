Residents express importance of voting

Residents from all over the island cast their votes in the primary election Saturday.
Polls for the 2022 primary election opened at 7 a.m. and from that point, residents were able to vote for who they would like to represent them in the general election come this November.
For a Humåtak couple, voting early in the morning was a priority to avoid delays.
"We came in early so we don't have to get stuffed with a lot of people here," said Gloria who was at the Humåtak mayor's office at around 9 a.m.
Miles north and hours later at the Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, Thomas Bernardo cast his vote in the election. For the first time since he began voting in 1979, he came out to openly support candidates.
"It's going to be interesting because this is the first time ... I've been supporting people publicly," said Bernardo who added he's wishing the best for the island.
"I'm really nervous but I hope the right people win and all the best for Guam. If anything, whether I like the candidate or not I commend them for running for office in the first place because it takes some guts," he said.
Regardless of their choice of candidates, residents who spoke with The Guam Daily Post encouraged everyone to participate and stressed the importance of exercising their right to vote.
"It's a freedom to run and a freedom to vote but you better practice it because if you don't vote then you better not speak because they don't need to listen to you. That's why you should exercise your right to vote," said Hågat resident Walter Gene Salas outside of the village's precinct at Oceanview Middle School.