Residents seek help at Disaster Recovery Center

The first of three Disaster Recovery Centers is now open at the Guam Community College and the first day brought out a crowd of residents from north to south - all reeled from damage to either their homes, personal property or businesses.
It's been nine days since Typhoon Mawar, and people continue to pick up the pieces post-typhoon. But some island residents need more help from assistance groups like the Federal Emergency Management Agency than others - as the extent of the damages carries a hefty price tag.
Rebecca Samson, a Yigo resident is one of several island residents in need of assistance in bringing her home back up to livable conditions.
"My roof is leaking inside. It's not blowing up the roof or coming out, only the ceiling is leaking and then our clothes. It's flooded inside the house because of the rain. In our garage (the roof) is blowing up and even the ceiling outside the house got damaged," Samson explained, as she noted her home was semi-concrete with a tin roof.
Samson shared that her family had decided to ride out the storm in their home where they have lived for over 15 years, but were forced to leave as Typhoon Mawar's winds and gusts grew stronger.
"(During) the storm, Wednesday 6 p.m., we left the house because it was scary. That time it was not yet leaking. When the typhoon came that's the time it's leaking and then we went to my brother-in-law's because his roof is concrete. That's why we moved. When we came back the following day that's when we found out our roof is leaking, our garage is coming up, the ceiling," she explained.
Everything in her home was saturated in water as the leaks from the roof damaged clothing, shoes, furniture and even food.
She was not the only island resident to see roof damage. A Dededo resident, who asked not to be identified by name, shared that she had also lost the roof of her home during the typhoon.
"I came for some kind of help. I lost my roof completely. Everything is flooded in the house and (the American) Red Cross ran out of emergency supplies to give out," she said.
The Dededo resident estimated 99% of her semi-concrete home. which had a tin roof, is now unlivable.
"I had to make my kids live with my family members. It's very difficult, it's very painful and it hurts," she told The Guam Daily Post.
The family was at home riding out the storm when the roof of their five bedroom home was ripped off, now only a single bedroom extension to the home remains livable.
"Oh my goodness, I don't know how to say it. I don't even want to think about it right now. We've lived there for about eight years and it's a family home," she said.
The Dededo resident is hopeful that her visit to the Disaster Relief Center will bring her some peace of mind and help put a roof back over their heads.
"I've been trying to call, and it's so hard to get through. Going online is so scary asking for personal information. I rather come and see them face-to-face," she said.
The Dededo resident shared that she has five children and five grandchildren, but at the time of the storm a total of nine people lived in the home. She hoped that emergency assistance would come quickly so that she and her family can be reunited under one roof.
"Family opened their home to us, but it's actually overcrowded so I'd rather have the kids stay there, because they need more of a safe place to live. We stay in the single room that survived the storm," the Dededo resident said.
Business, homeowner aid
Carmen Babauta, a small business owner, also visited the Disaster Relief Center to get answers on whether she would be able to claim the business losses as a result of Typhoon Mawar.
"I own (a) driver's education program and also I'm an entrepreneur for container sales and I'm looking into seeing how I can get some benefits, because I have two of the containers that was damaged due to typhoon, and see if it will be compensated through the business or how I can obtain services," Babauta said.
She told The Guam Daily Post the containers were purchased only two weeks prior to the storm. Those two containers cost $23,000 each, and with such a large investment damaged, she wanted assurance that she could cover the losses with FEMA's help.
She came armed with questions.
"I wanted to get all the information and see how I can get it. What are the requirements besides the business license and social security," she said of her questions for center officials.
The Disaster Recovery Center also attracted homeowners who are still in the process of building their homes, like Francine Meno, a Yigo resident.
"We are here to claim our house that we are building at the moment. Our house that we are building is currently a semi-concrete and our roof flew. That's the only thing that we are trying to see if FEMA can help," Meno said.
A self-constructed home of the Meno family was about 60% complete after nearly three years of putting in blood, sweat and tears.
"Our move-in date was supposed to be September, so we are hoping that FEMA can help with any assistance and help us because it's really costly just to try and build on Guam," she said.
Meno said she came to the Disaster Recovery Center to see if there was any help available to them but was admittedly scared she may not get the answers she would like.
"Because for me, this is going back to square one for us again. And that took a long time, especially doing self-construction (it) was really hard. So that took a lot of our time and trying to find help, the labor itself, the costs of the materials. It's very hard on Guam. So just to know that this damaged half of our hard work, it's scary because now we are going to start all over again," Meno said.
Meno shared that her home is on Chamorro Land Trust Property and the process to build was quite difficult to begin with - the damage from Typhoon Mawar only sets them back further.
"It's going to be a longer process for us and we really want to live in our home," she said.
The roof initially cost $50,000 to install on the home, according to Meno.
"Butler tin itself is almost close to $200, the metal beams and the labor, it's just a lot and it's self-construct so it's all out of pocket," she explained.
Meno had first applied for FEMA aid over the phone, but came down to the center because she needed further clarification, as the home she is claiming is not her primary residence.
"There wasn't enough information (FEMA) said that was available for them to assist me over the phone, so they said once the disaster centers opened up to try and meet with a live agent here to assist us more. The agent over the phone said there was a lot of things missing because it's not considered my primary residence," she said.
She was glad she was able to get seen on the first day of the Disaster Recovery Center launch.
'Please come'
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, as the Disaster Recovery Center's doors opened, encouraged homeowners and renters to seek aid if their home or property was damaged in the storm.
"I invite people who need help and assistance to please come," the governor said. "Any questions that you have you can register through FEMA – these are aids for you, house replacement, repairs for individual assistance, you can get even immediate cash assistance up to about a total of maybe $1,000. So please come. If you need help, please come."
To date over 8,000 people registered online for FEMA aid following Typhoon Mawar.
Over the next few days, Tenorio said two additional Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening in the north and south.
The Disaster Recovery Center at GCC will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next 90 days.