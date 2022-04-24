If you're going out into the waters this weekend or earlier next weekend, you may want to be extra careful as box jellyfish are expected.
The Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries is alerting residents that box jellyfish could be in Guam waters around April 25-27.
Box jellyfish can be found on the beach or in the water, and particularly on reef flats. Officials warn that these jellyfish can sting even if they're washed up on the beach and dead.
If you see any box jellyfish, call DAWR Fisheries at 671-735-0289/94/81 or email fisheries@doag.guam.gov.