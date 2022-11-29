The Guam Fire Department responded to reports of a distressed swimmer at Jeff's Pirates Cove only to learn that employees of the restaurant had already rescued the swimmer.
At about 12:39 p.m. on Sunday, GFD units responded to reports of a distressed swimmer near Jeff's Pirates Cove. However, upon arrival, the individual was back on shore and GFD learned the swimmer was assisted “by others on shore and an employee of Jeff's Pirates Cove who operated a Jet Ski,” according to GFD spokesman Nick Garrido.
Medical services offered by GFD were also refused, Garrido added.
According to the restaurant's owner, Jeff Pleadwell, three men were rescued in the waters off of the Talo'fo'fo' restaurant.
Pleadwell explained that one of the men was caught in the rip current, which led the other two men to try and save him. But they got caught in the current themselves, Pleadwell told The Guam Daily Post.
The restaurant's employees then rescued all three. They were without serious injuries and were walking on their own out of the water, according to Pleadwell.
Advisory
With the rescue occurring in close proximity to his restaurant, Pleadwell wanted to advise everyone to stay out of the waters known as the Togcha channel. It is one of the island's eastern exposures with a high risk of rip currents this week.
“My goal is to make everyone aware of the constant dangers here,” Pleadwell told the Post.
In addition, Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, wanted to make the public more aware of the rip currents in the waters near Jeff's Pirates Cove.
“As we're coming toward the end of wet season, we're going to be seeing more trade winds throughout the area, and so that makes sea and surf conditions especially more hazardous,” said Aydlett, who added that the eastern part of the island, which includes Jeff's Pirate's Cove, First Beach, along the coastline of Pågat cave and Marbo Cave are all more dangerous to be swimming in.
“It's a strong channel. It's very deep and it may be deceiving, (but) it's real deep. So, I recommend the people to, please, be careful and not to cross the channel. ... Don't go in the deep water and risk your life. It's not worth it,” Talo'fo'fo' Mayor Vicente Taitague said. He commended Jeff's Pirates Cove employees for the rescue.
Garrido also wanted to remind the community to stay informed of the high surf advisory and what to do if you find yourself caught in a rip current.
“Remain calm. Do not fight the current. Swim parallel to shore and then in, towards the beach. Additionally, remember to utilize the buddy system and (be aware of) all other hazards. At any time should an emergency situation arise, call 911,” Garrido said.
Aydlett added that residents who are unsure about the weather conditions can call the National Weather Service or send a message on Facebook for information.