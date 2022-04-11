Lola E. Leon Guerrero is now the acting director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, a post previously held by Tyrone Taitano who is now head of the newly created Office of Infrastructure, Policy and Direction, according to sources privy to the information.
Leon Guerrero's appointment as BSP director comes shortly after she retired in March from the bureau, after serving 31 years in the government of Guam.
She started as a planner with the Guam Health Planning and Development Agency in 1991 until becoming chief planner for BSP in 2016.
On Monday, The Guam Daily Post spotted Leon Guerrero at the BSP office at Adelup, but declined an interview, saying she wanted to wait for an official announcement from the governor's office.
The governor's office has yet to provide official statements about Leon Guerrero and Taitano's appointments.
Rescue funds
The governor recently created the Office of Infrastructure, Policy and Direction with a $950,000 budget using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Taitano is heading this new agency, according to sources.
Sen. Telo Taitague, who's been closely monitoring the status of the ARP funds, said the latest ARPA report "confirms yet again the administration's decision to prioritize federal taxpayer-funded COVID-19 aid for government operations instead of additional recovery programs."
The senator cited as an example the $2 million is set aside for a wage study for government positions.
She also said moneys allocated for several other agencies, including the Bureau of Women's Affairs, the Guam Ethics Commission, the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, the CHamoru Land trust Commission and the Contractors Licensing Board, "have yet to be explained."
"What are they spending this money on? With $217 million already spent, federal taxpayers and Guamanians remain in the dark on how $578 million will move our island beyond COVID-19," Taitague said.
The federal government granted $578.71 million in ARPA funds, which the governor has discretion to spend under compliance with federal guidelines.
There's a balance of more than $348.55 million as of March 31, meaning those amounts have not been spent or encumbered but already allocated. Every month, however, some of the amounts move from one agency or program to another depending on needs and priorities, officials said.
Taitague recently introduced Bill 282, which seeks to address the absence of transparency and accountability in these monthly reports.
The bill seeks to require the Bureau of Budget and Management Research to provide more information that will make clear how ARPA and federal infrastructure funds are prioritized consistent with federal guidelines and with the spending initiatives outlined in GovGuam's annual budget.
"The passage of Bill 282 will ensure these critical federal investments aren't squandered or somehow becomes a slush fund to award political insiders," she said.
This story will be updated.