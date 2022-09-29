Defense counsel for a retired police lieutenant received what he called "exculpatory evidence" the day before a jury was to be selected for trial.
Before jury selection started for retired Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Templo Garcia Wednesday morning, his attorney, Peter Santos, revealed to the court he received key evidence the day before.
Santos explained the Office of the Attorney General gave him 160 pages of evidence, but one page was missing. The missing document referred to a 27-page police report that Santos argued exonerated his client of some of the charges.
Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le said he was unable to explain the exclusion of the page, but didn't discount the mishap.
"It appeared we are trying to hide it, and I'm very concerned about that," Le said to Judge Maria Cenzon, who decided to move forward with jury selection and possibly address the missing evidence at a later date.
Garcia last week pleaded not guilty to charges in a superseding indictment that accused him of threatening four people between November 2021 and January 2022.
Although the prosecution sent Garcia a "fair and reasonable" plea offer, Santos indicated his client would like to proceed with trial.
Prosecution also said last week they are looking at a "long parade" of witnesses that could consist of Garcia's superiors and subordinates testifying against him.
Cenzon said trial could take about a month, and will begin on Thursday afternoon with opening statements from attorneys. Jury selection was completed Wednesday afternoon.
According to Post files, a widely circulated cellphone video showed a handful of people arguing in a Dededo neighborhood with Garcia, who was off-duty and allegedly armed with what appeared to be a rifle.
Garcia was indicted with three counts of terrorizing and reckless conduct as third-degree felonies, along with charges of reckless conduct and official misconduct as misdemeanors.