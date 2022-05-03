Sen. Clynton Ridgell, whose efforts led to the legalization of marijuana on Guam, said he's not seeking re-election after serving two terms in the Guam Legislature.
"I view this job as a public service and not a career. To serve the public properly, one must devote a lot of time, energy and focus on the needs of the people of Guam. I’ve done this. Now it’s time for me to focus my energy on the needs of my family," Ridgell told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.
Ridgell, a former anchor and news director at Pacific News Center and previous director of policy, planning and community relations for the Judiciary of Guam, was first elected senator in 2018 and got re-elected in 2020.
"It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve the people of Guam. I stuck to my platform of a Green Guam. Green with Agriculture, Green with Renewable Energy, Green with Environmental Protections, and Green with Cannabis. I feel I’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time," Ridgell said.
Ridgell, the current chairman of the Committee on Economic Development, Agriculture, Power and Energy Utilities, and the Arts, earlier joined the governor in announcing consideration of gubernatorial pardons for those who were convicted of petty marijuana crimes when cannabis was still an illegal substance.
He introduced a bill seeking to legalize adult cannabis use, and that bill was signed into law on April 4, 2019, or just three months after he was elected senator.
At the moment, he doesn’t have anything specific lined up but he's leaning toward returning to the private sector, he said.
Ridgell, the current vice-chair of the Committee on Office of Finance and Budget, is the second among eight incumbent Democratic senators who are not seeking reelection. Sen. Telena Nelson filed her candidacy for delegate.
Two other Democrats, Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Amanda Shelton, remain mum about any reelection plans. Only one filed for candidacy while three have confirmed seeking reelection.
Two more Democrats picked up candidate packets on Monday: Businessman John Ananich and Lasia Casil, executive director of the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority.
Four have filed their candidacy out of more than 70 who picked up candidate packets.