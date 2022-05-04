Road resurfacing work causes delays in traffic on Marine Corps Drive near Airport Road

BUMPER TO BUMPER: Traffic was backed up Wednesday afternoon at Marine Corps Drive, from ITC to the entrance of Route 10A, known as Airport Road. Contractors are working on a loop detector installation project at that intersection. More work is also being done at the ITC intersection. Work at both sites is expected to continue today, according to the Department of Public Works. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post  

Traffic on Wednesday afternoon was slow coming from the ITC Intersection going to the intersection of Route 1 and Route 10, also known as Airport Road, in Tamuning. 

According to the Department of Public Works, a contractor is working on the loop detector at the Routes 1 and 10 from May 2 - 6. 

Another group of contractors will be working on the pavement striping from Route 14B, Ypao Road, intersection to Route 14, the ITC intersection with one lane closed each for north- and south-bound traffic. Work will shift toward the Routes 1 and Route 30, the Gov. Carlos Camacho Road, intersection again with one lane closed in either direction. 

Then from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, to Sunday, May 8, there will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures on Route 1 for the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 10A, Airport Road, to Route 14, Chalan San Antonio.

Also, this weekend from 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 8, all northbound lanes will be closed at the Route 1 and Route 14B, Ypao Road, Intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

