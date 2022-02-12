Ross Dress for Less at Agana Shopping Center to open March 5

Ross Dress for Less will open its store at Agana Shopping Center on March 5, according to a Feb. 11 statement from the retail chain.
"With this new opening, Ross will operate three stores in Guam and a total of 1,635 locations," the statement said.
The 22,500-square feet retail store will be opening at the former space occupied by Pay-Less Supermarket at Agana Shopping Center.
With its opening, all three of Guam's major shopping malls will have a Ross Dress for Less store: Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña, Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, and Micronesia Mall in Dededo. The GPO store opened in 2000, followed by the one at Micronesia Mall in 2017.
Agana Shopping Center last year launched a contest for people to guess the exact opening date of Ross Dress for Less, drawing hundreds of responses.
Construction has been going on for about two years.
The initial news about Ross' third store on Guam around Christmas in 2020 created a buzz and hopes of bringing about new jobs and economic opportunities in light of the pandemic.