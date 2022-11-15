Action has been taken in response to “alarming behavior” displayed at an Interscholastic Sports Association rugby game held Nov. 5.
ISA, a part of the Guam Department of Education, met Nov. 9 to discuss the riot-like behavior that prompted police to respond during a match between Guam High School and Southern High School players.
A video of the incident, which took place at George Washington High School in Mangilao, circulated on social media. It depicts a Guam High player tackling a Southern High player illegally. Moments later, a riot ensued on the pitch - a riot that also involved parents of players from both teams.
Days following the incident, Ross Morrison, the referee on the pitch that day, was appalled by the behaviors exhibited, behaviors he had never seen in his 50 years in the sport, he said.
GDOE ISA appears equally appalled - as they announced that "athletes and coaches would be held accountable for their actions” and called the riot “inexcusable," according to a release from the association.
"The ISA Board of Control (ISA BOC), along with Guam High School, agreed that all individuals involved in this incident will be henceforth removed from their respective teams for the remainder of the season,” the release said.
The decision took into consideration the higher standard to which student-athletes are held.
These students "should understand it is a privilege and not a right to play sports. As representatives of their schools, their behavior outside the classroom and on the field is witnessed by our entire community,” the release stated.
According to the association, student-athletes are role models for their schools and communities. ISA further admonished the behavior displayed at the game.
"The actions of these individuals and spectators should never have happened. In today’s world of social media, this not only sets a bad example of sportsmanship, but also reflects poorly on our league and island. ISA does not and will never condone such unacceptable actions from any of our athletes,” the association said.
The decision conveys ISA BOC’s “no tolerance” stance on physical altercations at sporting events.
"Coaches and players are expected to understand this and act accordingly. In future sporting events, those involved in similar incidents such as the one on Nov. 5 will be expelled from their respective teams,” the ISA BOC stated. "We expect to move forward as a league and have all our athletes, coaches, and spectators display good sportsmanship at all levels of play. Hopefully, coaches and players learn from this unfortunate event so that ISA will never again have to take away opportunities for our student-athletes to participate in sports."