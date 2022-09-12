The pantry at The Salvation Army is experiencing a food shortage, according to Capt. Yasmin Acosta, commanding officer.
“So, it happens towards the end of the year, which is ironically where the need pops up or multiplies the most because of the holidays coming up,” said Acosta. “A lot of the kids are staying home for a few weeks, during Christmas, Thanksgiving and those days like that. And so there's more food consumed at home during those days.”
Shelves looked quite empty at the site in Tiyan, Barrigada, which is where the offices are located.
“If you could tell, our racks are running a little bare,” she said. ”We have the food pantry here. If there are elderly people who are homebound, we'll go and deliver food to those people that can't make it out here. We’re able to help those in need of food that can make those calls. “
The pantry feeds those in need of food, Acosta shared with The Guam Daily Post.
“So we're not meant to be the sole provider of food for a household," she said. “It's meant to supplement that gap of income. It's more to help them in that gap of whatever days are left in the month or the income wasn't enough to provide for.”
The Salvation Army served 44,000 in August, which was an increase from 32,000 from July of this year.
The organization is seeing a growing number of families needing help with food, Acosta noted.
“There are a lot of homeless individuals that come and you're seeing more and more families who are suffering through homelessness now,” she said. “Before it was single people, single females, single males but now you see a lot of families of parents with children. And so, we are seeing an increase in our homeless population.”
She attributed the rise to the high cost of living on the island.
“From what I've heard, the cost of living is just astronomical, when compared to the minimum wage of even if a family is working,” she said. “They can't seem to make ends meet. You know, so it's not necessarily people that are not working. It's people that are working that can't have all of that and don't make enough really to sustain themselves.”
A possible solution to help families experiencing poverty, Acosta shared, would be for the community to unite as one.
“I think that there are more people that have than have-nots. And if we just joined forces and kind of looked out for our neighbor, which I've seen the people here on the island do, they're very kind to each other and generous towards each other.”
Rice, canned goods such as vegetables, fruits, and meats, like Spam, to name a few, are the type of foods needed to fill the racks of the Salvation Army’s pantry.
Donations can be dropped off at any of their locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Call 671-477-9855 for more information.