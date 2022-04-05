San Nicolas co-sponsors Congressional bill to rebate gas prices

There’s a new bill in Congress that would create a windfall profit tax within the U.S. tax code on excessive corporate profits from oil production companies, and then return the revenue to drivers in the form of a tax rebate.
A windfall profits tax is a one-time surtax levied on a company or industry when economic conditions result in large and unexpected profits, according to TaxFoundation.org.
In 2021, the largest oil and gas companies made a combined record $237 billion in profits, with ExxobMobil alone realizing a 60% gain on profitability from 2019 to 2021, according to the press release from Del. Michael San Nicolas' office.
The legislation would assess on oil companies a one-time 50% excise tax on 2022 adjustable taxable income (ATI), in excess of 110% of their average ATI from the pre-pandemic period 2015-2019, the release states.
The revenue raised by this legislation will be returned to consumers as a monthly, advanced, and refundable tax credit that will be phased out by income. Eligibility is identical to criteria used for economic impact or “stimulus” payments that were included in the American Rescue Plan.
San Nicolas is co-sponsoring HR 7099, which is named "Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act.” It was introduced by Congressman Peter DeFazio, the chairman on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
"H.R. 7099 seeks to re-establish fairness for American gas consumers by securing for them a gas price rebate funded by assessing an excise tax on gas profits that meaningfully exceed pre-pandemic profit levels of oil production companies," San Nicolas said.
The bill comes at a time when across the nation gas prices are soaring to historic price levels. In Guam, the cost of regular grade fuel has come to within a penny shy of $6 a gallon in the last few weeks.
Additionally, the increased cost of fuel has had an impact on food and other goods in Guam, making overall cost of living more difficult for many families still trying to find jobs and catch up on their bills.
"We have ensured the language contains appropriate provisions for the gas tax rebates to be applied and administered by the appropriate Territorial tax authority so that we can further ensure that the program does not inadvertently exclude the people of Guam," San Nicolas said.
"While a Jones Act exemption on liquid fuel transports will not in any way reduce fuel prices on Guam, H.R. 7099 will enable our people to be rebated excessive fuel prices nationally, meaningfully offsetting their gas price costs, and providing us with a clear roadmap for similar policy enactment to bring gas price relief to our people," San Nicolas said.