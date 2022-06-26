Del. Michael San Nicolas is set to leave his position as Guam’s sole non-voting member of the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of his current term, but an ethics complaint that was initiated in 2019 could follow him into the new year and beyond – no matter the result of his gubernatorial bid.
On Saturday, local time, the House Committee on Ethics unanimously voted to send a report on San Nicolas – for alleged violations of federal election laws – to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to its statement, the Investigative Subcommittee “unanimously concluded that there was substantial evidence that Delegate San Nicolas: accepted improper excessive campaign contributions; engaged in a conspiracy to hide the proceeds of the illicit campaign contributions; knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; and attempted to improperly influence a witness in connection with this Committee’s investigation.”
San Nicolas has not released a response to the public as of press time.
Rep. Theodore E. Deutch, chairman of the Committee on Ethics, and Rep. Jackie Walorski, ranking member, submitted the report to the House of Representatives.
“In light of the delegate’s impending retirement from the House and the potential for expiration of applicable statutes of limitations, the ISC recommended that the Committee refer these allegations to the Department of Justice,” according to the press release.
The 217-page report provides more details, and contradicts some of the public statements made by San Nicolas on his involvement with the congressional inquiry.
Following its movement to an investigative subcommittee in July 2020, San Nicolas briefly told local reporters the development was “just part of the process (to) disprove the allegations made against us.”
“We will continue to cooperate and thank the people for their patience and support during this time," he said in that statement.
But the subcommittee and full committee on ethics both agreed that wasn’t the case. The report discloses that a contempt charge was considered due to his “failure to appear for his subpoenaed deposition. But in the more than two years the matter has been pending, San Nicolas “has never substantively responded to most of the allegations raised against him. The Committee concurred with the ISC’s determination that the Delegate’s behavior was contemptuous,” according to the report.
According to exhibits included with the report, during the course of an interview with John Paul Manuel, the delegate's former chief of staff and campaign official who initiated the ethics complaint, testimony was given that alleged San Nicolas had a designated place to store an improper cash donation for his campaign within his government office.
"There is a hiding place that he has, a library attached to his office, so he went to go put it into his little hiding place," Manuel testified, later telling investigators: "It's the ceiling tile, the corner ceiling tile of his library. I guess he just puts it in the ceiling."
The report also takes issue with the uncited assertion that “numerous” members of Congress have asserted their legal right not to provide voluntary testimony to ethics investigators.
“The Committee is not aware of a single other member in recent history who refused to provide voluntary testimony to the Ethics Committee. When a member is the subject of an investigation by the Ethics Committee, they have a duty of candor and diligence; (San Nicolas) did not meet that duty,” the report concluded.
House-level sanctions were considered, in response to the committee’s belief Guam’s delegate violated federal laws and regulations, as well as his Code of Official Conduct, however, the subcommittee determined given his “impending retirement” from the federal position, and applicable statutes of limitations for potential criminal violations, “that would not be the most effective action.”
The committee adoption of the report was unanimous, and with it, the referral of “substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law to the Department of Justice for such further action as it deems appropriate,” the committee’s release stated.
In that released statement, the committee added its thanks to the members of the Investigative Subcommittee “for their hard work, dedication, and service to the Committee and to the House.”
Rep. Darren Soto served as chair of the Investigative Subcommittee. Rep. Jackie Walorski served as the ranking Republican member. Reps. Dina Titus and Vicky Hartzler also served on the subcommittee. Each of these members devoted substantial time and effort to the investigation, the release stated.