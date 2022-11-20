San Nicolas hopes for fireworks

SAN NICOLAS: Dwayne "Mr. Goodman" San Nicolas is interviewed in the late evening of Nov. 8, while watching tabulation results released by the Guam Election Commission at the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign headquarters in Hagåtña. San Nicolas was elected to the 37th Guam Legislature and hopes to legalize consumer-grade fireworks and improve the economy during his two-year term. Jonah Benavente/The Guam Daily Post