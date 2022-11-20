San Nicolas hopes for fireworks

Senator-elect Dwayne San Nicolas initially ran to legalize consumer-grade fireworks but also has his sights set on improving the economy and reducing crime.
San Nicolas, a resident of Hågat, remembered the days when consumer-grade fireworks were made illegal in the 1980s.
It "ruined his childhood," he said.
Now as a 47-year-old army veteran and small business owner who has a disability, San Nicolas, who has described himself as being always jolly, happy and trying to find ways to make people happy, wants to bring the fireworks back upon being sworn in to office in January.
"I want to bring back something from my childhood I'm pretty sure kids and everybody would love and enjoy," said San Nicolas, who dresses up as Santa Claus during the holiday season.
However, having legal fireworks would also allow residents to celebrate safely.
"When people celebrate New Year's they shoot up firearms and that's very unsafe. So I wanted to bring back consumer-grade fireworks so people could celebrate safely," San Nicolas said.
Priorities
Although the fireworks remain a priority and legalizing them is a promise he intends to keep as he says it will be his first bill, San Nicolas also wants to improve the economy in creative ways.
"I'm also a businessman so I noticed that when you have real competition, the prices will tend to fall. Real competition will also have increase in supply. So what I'm trying to do is, I'm trying to find a creative way where we can spur and encourage competition," said San Nicolas who is the owner of J. Goodman, LLC.
In particular, San Nicolas has a bill in the works to improve the economy by getting people back to work which he thinks will reduce crime.
"It's beneficial to the people who are unemployed and I also want to tap into our manåmko' sitting on the sidelines who already have a pension but maybe want to make a few extra bucks," San Nicolas said.
'Happy leader'
As San Nicolas approaches office he wants the public to know he will be a "happy leader" whose primary goal is to cooperate with everyone.
"I'm not there to fight anybody really. I'm here to build bridges and build cooperation and understanding," the Democrat senator-elect said. "I'm a peacemaker. I want to see everybody succeed and I want to hear everybody's bills, get them all passed as long as they're able to help the community, that's why I'm here."
Throughout the tiring nine-month campaign for senator, San Nicolas has had literal ups and downs, in terms of results in the primary and general elections. At times, there was uncertainty about whether he'd be elected at all.
In light of this experience, San Nicolas wants to thank the community for believing in his "honesty, compassion and kindness."