AFTERNOON TREATS: Gubernatorial candidate and Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas along with his running mate Sabrina Salas Matanane wave to oncoming traffic along Airport Mobil in Tamuning, by their campaign headquarters, Saturday afternoon. The San Nicolas-Salas Matanane team filed on Tuesday, making them the first gubernatorial ticket to file their candidacy for the 2022 primaries. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post