Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane on Tuesday became the first gubernatorial ticket to file their candidacy, a week before the June 28 filing deadline for the primary elections.
San Nicolas, who is running for governor, filed their candidacy documents with the Guam Election Commission. His running mate, Salas Matanane, had a family matter to attend to.
GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the election commission officially accepted the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane candidate filing at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, adding that three others filed their senatorial candidacy.
San Nicolas and Salas Matanane will be facing off with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the Democratic primaries. Gov. Felix Camacho and his running mate Sen. Tony Ada will run unopposed in the Republican primaries.
The San Nicolas-Salas Matanane gubernatorial ticket didn't make a prior announcement of their actual candidacy filing, but issued a statement to the media shortly afterward.
"With over $300 million remaining in available stimulus and assistance from the federal American Rescue Plan funds, Bri and I are really hoping our constant pressure is going to be getting this dormant relief out to our people right away," San Nicolas said in a statement.
"Things are really hard right now for our people," he added. "We see it everyday and read in the headlines that they need relief now, and it is unfortunate that political timelines are delaying these resources from getting to people now when they need it most - not as the election gets closer."
Salas Matanane, in the same statement, said the CNMI just announced they are releasing a second round of federally funded stimulus "right now, in the mail, to every taxpayer and dependent while our people here on Guam continue to wait under the weight of crushing prices everywhere."
"All of the people of Guam will be watching this State of the Island very closely, as will we, because the Governor needs to do the right thing and announce broad based relief for all of our people and get it out quickly and without hassle," she said.
The governor will deliver her State of the Island Address Wednesday evening.
This story will be updated.