On Monday evening, the Guam Election Commission met to certify the ballots cast during the primary election. And while those votes determine which candidates would advance to November's general election, a write-in campaign launched for the attorney general's seat has come under contest.
Ron McNinch, a professor at the University of Guam, wrote a memo to the Guam Election Commission as a private citizen and concerned voter. The issue at hand: a write-in effort launched by a candidate for attorney general following the primary.
In the memo, McNinch noted his experience as a two-time board member of the Guam Election Commission, his knowledge of legislative and policy history on the elected attorney general position and changes to election law in 2006.
Based on this, he said, “I do not believe a write in space is allowed in a general election for attorney general when two candidates are qualified for the ballot at the primary.”
McNinch believes local laws prevent the write-in candidacy for the AG post.
“Adding a write in line would allow three (or more) Attorney General candidates at the general election and the Guam Code limits the ballot to just two candidates winnowed and qualified by the nonpartisan primary election,” he said. “The Legislative intent of senators in 2006 was to restrict the general election ballot to two candidates to ensure a majority of voters would elect the attorney general not a plurality.”
GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan confirmed receipt of McNinch’s memo, but noted it won’t be addressed until a later date.
"It has to be brought before the commission, but it won’t be brought at (Tuesday's) meeting … because the agenda has already been set and noticed. So we cannot add this correspondence to that meeting,” Pangelinan said.
Although the matter can’t be addressed by the board at this time, Pangelinan did weigh in on whether she believes a write-in candidate is allowed during a general election.
“As far as I can see, all our general election ballots for every race, for the governor, congressional delegate, the (Consolidated Commission on Utilities), the Legislature, for the attorney general, all of them have write-in slots. The only one that doesn’t have a write-in slot is the Guam Education Board,” Pangelinan said.
The format of the general election ballot has to be approved by the GEC board of commissioners. That discussion is set to occur Tuesday at noon.
Pete Santos, the write-in candidate for attorney general, doesn’t believe there is any issue with his ability to run as a write-in, not mincing words when pushing back on the analysis from McNinch.
“McNinch is very rarely correct in his legal analysis. … He’s wrong on this analysis. ... There’s two key terms, majority and most votes, most votes equals plurality and we saw that in the general election last time for a lot of different races, so I don’t know why he would say this,” he said. “There’s nothing preventing me from doing it or anyone else. The attorney general’s race is a plurality, there won’t need to be a runoff, it's just whoever gets the most votes."
McNinch told The Guam Daily Post he is particularly concerned about write-in candidates circumventing the requirements AG candidates went through to enter the primary election.
Santos, an attorney with the Alternate Public Defender office, decided to throw his hat in for the attorney general’s race as a write-in following the primary election preliminary results and his perception of how the race could go in the general election.
“When it became obvious to me there was a no-win possibility for Doug, I decided to jump in. My credentials, if you look at my credentials, compared to the other two guys, I have a much more broader and deeper level experience in law, law enforcement and in the military and also out of Doug (Moylan), Leevin (Camacho) and myself, I am the only one that doesn't have any family business interests,” Santos said.
Santos grew up in a meager life, he said, it's what makes him a true “underdog."
“I was born in a tin shack with no indoor plumbing. I grew up on welfare and food stamps and free lunch until the day I graduated from high school. My family was even homeless for one summer and we lived in a homeless shelter. I am from the people. I am not wealthy, I live paycheck-to-paycheck like everyone else. I don’t own a home, I am a renter so I am a real underdog,” he said.
Taking the dive into politics, Santos said he has seen firsthand a need at the attorney general’s office and launching the write-in campaign is the only option.
Santos has submitted the four name variations under the law for write-in candidates.
“It’s real simple, my name is Peter John Santos. The four variations I submitted were Peter Santos, Pete Santos, Peter J. Santos or Peter John Santos,” he said. “I’m telling everyone just Pete Santos, keep it simple.”
“I have spent my whole entire life beating the odds and everyone tells me that it is impossible to win this race as a write-in. Well, people of Guam, we have the opportunity to make history, let’s beat the odds,” he said. “Help me beat the odds.”