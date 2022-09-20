Savares named NASBE’s 2022 'Friend of Education'

SERVICE: Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, far right, and Vice Mayor Peter Benavente, right of center, join volunteers with Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz following a cleanup of a bus stop near the site of their base, named in honor of the former delegate to Congress on Nov. 1, 2021. Savares was recognized recently for her service to public school stakeholders. Cpl. Andrew King/U.S. Marine Corps