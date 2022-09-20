Savares named NASBE’s 2022 'Friend of Education'

The National Association of State Boards of Education, also known as NASBE, has named Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares the 2022 Friend of Education.
The NASBE award is an annual certificate that recognizes a member of an organization across the nation for their significant and enduring contributions to primary and secondary education.
“I am truly honored to be selected as NASBE’s 2022 Friend of Education. The work that we do within our island community as mayors is a team effort to better serve everyone who lives here on Guam,” said Savares, who has been elected to lead the island’s most populated village since 2005.
NASBE is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that serves as the only membership body for state boards of education, according to a release.
It elevates state board members’ voices in national and state policymaking, facilitates the exchange of informed ideas, and supports members in advancing equity and excellence in public education for students of all races, genders, and circumstances, the organization stated.
“Mayor Savares exemplifies the dedicated service and problem-solving ability we would like to see in all our government leaders,” stated Paolo DeMaria, NASBE president and CEO. “We applaud her many years of efforts to make the lives of the children and families of Guam better.”
NASBE pointed out that prior to Savares serving nearly two decades as a village leader, she was instrumental in organizing the Youth Summer Camp Program in Dededo for children ages 5 to 12.
Years later, as part of the Serve Guam Commission and the AmeriCorps program, she organized tutoring services for students in the Astumbo area of Dededo, which occurred twice a week for more than 10 years.
The Mayors' Council of Guam and Savares recently worked to ensure that every child in foster care on Guam finds a permanent home. The initiative was launched in response to a growing population of over 500 foster children referred for emergency home placements, with less than 40 licensed homes available at any given time.
Nineteen families have stepped up to get screened and licensed to become foster parents, as a result of the MCOG recruitment drive.
A couple of members of the Guam Education Board spoke highly of Savares’ contribution to the island community.
“Mayor Savares’ unselfish service, commitment, and passion for providing the children of Guam with opportunities to explore and learn has been the catalyst for improving public education,” said GEB member Maria Gutierrez. “She is a devoted and strong advocate for ensuring all children receive the skills they need to succeed and believes it is critical that they all have the opportunity to get a good education without enduring extreme hardships and hurdles.”
Robert Crisostomo, a member of the GEB, who, with Gutierrez, nominated Savares for the award, called the mayor a "true pillar" of the community.
“She embodies the dedication and commitment of a social warrior fighting for a more prosperous and educated community. She is a shining example and a gem within our Pacific Island community,” he said.
NASBE’s full slate of awards will be presented at its annual conference, Oct. 26-29, this year in Phoenix, Arizona.
Savares expressed her gratitude for the recognition.
“I thank my colleagues at the Mayors’ Council of Guam for allowing me to serve as their representative on the Guam Education Board to help ensure a better education community for all families,” she said. “I thank our other partners who help us provide the much-needed services to empower all members of the family unit. I thank my family for their support in all that I do to serve my village of Dededo. And lastly, I thank God for giving me the strength to be a public servant to our residents.”