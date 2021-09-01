School closures could result in more P-EBT assistance to students

Recent Guam Department of Education school closures could mean more federal nutritional assistance in the future.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services concluded its first round of P-EBT card distribution on Aug. 27, providing over 21,000 cards to public school students.
P-EBT, which has been likened to a food stamp card, was provided to Guam Department of Education students because of missed school meals due to pandemic-related school closures last school year. Families will receive the assistance in four increments: $422 on Sept 11; $310 on Sept. 18; $294 on Sept. 25; and $215 on Sept. 30. The benefits will be accessible for up to one year.
Officials said parents may want to hold on to the P-EBT cards, the distribution of which has started, even after benefits are spent or expired, because more money could be issued to cover additional school meals missed now that schools have closed again.
On Aug. 12, GDOE started a new school year. However, last Friday, the governor ordered all public and private schools shut down for face-to-face learning as COVID-19 cases surged. It's not clear when they'll reopen.
Janela Carrera, Public Heath spokeswoman said U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the nation's school meals programs for children, will have to approve another round of P-EBT.
GDOE Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez said the department's food and nutrition department is looking into the possibility. GDOE worked closely with Public Health in identifying students eligible for the existing benefit.
Grab 'n' Go
Meanwhile, GDOE officials are setting up for the next round of Grab ’n’ Go meal distributions that will begin on Sept. 7, the same day that temporary online learning for nearly 28,000 face-to face learners is set to begin.
Each bag of food will include a breakfast and a lunch meal. There will be a limit of five bags per vehicle.
The meals will be distributed Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m at the following sites:
Lagu:
• Astumbo Elementary School
• Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School
• Wettengel Elementary School
• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School
Kattan:
• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School
• George Washington High School
Luchan:
• Agana Heights Elementary School
• Jose L.G. Rios Middle School
• John F. Kennedy High School
Haya:
• Inarajan Elementary School
• M.U. Lujan Elementary School
• Southern High School
Grab ’n’ Go meals will not be available on holidays, weekends and professional development days.