Do you remember who your high school principal was, or even your middle school or elementary school principal?
Often, the work done by school principals championing for students and staff is not recognized enough. This month, their hard work will be noticed.
Private, charter and public school principals were honored for their dedication and leadership by the 36th Guam Legislature during a presentation on Tuesday recognizing October as National Principals month.
Guam school principals have been innovative and have promoted the success of all students faculty and staff, said Sen. Telena Nelson.
The island's principals are being recognized for having navigated uncharted waters as the COVID-19 pandemic brought new challenges in education.
Senators recognized that principals performing multiple roles, including as facility managers, budget analysts, public relations coordinators, mediators, counselors, guardians and friends. But, as GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez pointed out, principals have become much more during the pandemic.
He said principals have taken on the added duties of “contact tracing specialist, building safety inspectors, and ... epidemiologists and contact tracers.”
“I mean, there are so many other duties that I say jokingly, but ... really seriously our principals have had to learn so much and absorb so much to take on, these additional responsibilities during this pandemic,” Fernandez said.
Without school principals to carry out plans at the school level, Fernandez said, those plans are “not worth anything.”
F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School Principal Melissa Mafnas was gracious in receiving accolades but pointed out that it’s a team effort.
“This recognition goes to all of the principals because, you know, we do work and support each other, but a lot of what the school is faced with – our staff ... I can't thank them enough as well. And the teachers who come together," she added, in part.
Sen. Amanda Shelton read off a list recognizing each principal by name, from schools across the island. She recalled many of her school principals and the impact they had on her life through the care and compassion they showed.