Changes could be on the way at the Guam Department of Education after lawmakers on Friday evening passed a number of measures aimed at making public schools safer and more accommodating for students.
Legislation meant to speed the construction of a new Simon Sanchez High School also passed, as did a measure that would allow convicted drug felons back on rosters for public food assistance.
The superintendent of the Guam Department of Education will have to create a “warning system” to keep parents and students aware of hazards such as asbestos, mold and pest infestations if Bill 44-37, sponsored by Sen. Chris Barnett, becomes law. School principals also would have to get involved. The measure, dubbed the Safe School Facilities Act of 2023, also requires standard operating procedures to identify, address and regularly inspect health hazards in local schools be developed.
Construction of a new Sanchez High is meant to get underway quicker, should Sen. Roy Quinata’s Bill 94-37 become law. It aims to simplify the law that authorized the construction and financing of a new Sanchez High and cut through some of the red tape that has stalled the new facility. Lawmakers amended the bill to exclude an air rifle range for the Army Junior Recruit Officer Training Corps from the design amidst cost and safety concerns.
Bill 94-37 passed with 14 ayes. Speaker Therese Terlaje, who took issue with GDOE’s handling of the Sanchez High procurement, dissented.
Local private schools, including religious schools, could begin applying to become a government-subsidized charter school should Bill 62-37 become law. The new school will be for students grades K3 through eighth grade, with a curriculum that is project based, utilizes a critical thinking method of learning and educates students in “the CHamoru language and history, music, physical fitness and the performing arts.”
The measure, also sponsored by Barnett, passed with 14 votes. Sen. Joanne Brown asked to be excused on the grounds she had a child in a school that might benefit from the bill.
A lifetime ban on drug felons who want to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be lifted if Bill 20-37 becomes law. The bill was amended over objections from main sponsor Sen. Will Parkinson to require that any such felon who fails two consecutive drug tests be kicked off SNAP again.
A ban on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits also would be lifted. The measure passed unanimously.
Other measures passed include:
- Bill 42-37, to require automated external defibrillators on all GDOE school campuses by June 2024.
- Bill 82-37, to allow Republic of Korea veterans who served with U.S. troops during the Vietnam War and Distinguished Flying Cross recipients to apply for Guam veterans license plates and allow more documents to be used for veteran qualifications.
- Bill 73-37, to create an emergency opioid access bystander program.
- Bill 101-37, to adopt updated emission standards for sulfur oxides from fuel combustion to ensure Guam meets national ambient air quality standards.
The following gubernatorial nominations were confirmed by senators:
- Elizabeth Barrett Anderson to serve as a member of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board.
- Jazon W. Baza to serve as a member Guam Banking and Insurance Board.
- Steven R. Hollister to serve as a member of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency board of directors.
- David J. John to serve as a member of the Guam Economic Development Authority board of directors.
- Yolanda M. Padrones to serve as a member of the Guam Community College board of trustees.
- Donald I. Weakley Sr. to serve as a member of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority board of directors.
- Alexandria “Sandy” Gould Yow to serve as a Member of the Guam Real Estate Commission.
Lawmakers are recessed until 10 a.m. on Monday, when they will begin debate on Bill 130-37, which would allow the Guam International Airport Authority to renegotiate its contracts with concessionaires for another three years.